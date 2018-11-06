﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Odisha Court Extends Abhijit Iyer Mitra’s Judicial Custody For 14 More Days

Odisha Court Extends Abhijit Iyer Mitra’s Judicial Custody For 14 More Days

Mitra was arrested by the Odisha police on October 24 over complaints that certain tweets by him had hurt the sentiments of Odias.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 November 2018
Odisha Court Extends Abhijit Iyer Mitra’s Judicial Custody For 14 More Days
File Photo
Odisha Court Extends Abhijit Iyer Mitra’s Judicial Custody For 14 More Days
outlookindia.com
2018-11-06T19:55:29+0530
Related Stories

Amidst raging protest against his arrest by Odisha police over certain tweets by him, the Jharpara Jail camp court on Tuesday extended judicial custody of Delhi-based journalist Abhijit Iyer Mitra by 14 more days, local media reported.

According to the reports, the camp court has reserved verdict on hearing the bail plea of Iyer Mitra.

Mitra was arrested by the Odisha police on October 24 over complaints that his tweets had hurt the sentiments of Odias. However, the move has been widely seen as an attempt by the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government in the state to target expelled MP Baijayant Jay Panda. He was lodged in the Special Jail at Jharpada after the court rejected his bail plea and sent him to 14-day judicial custody on October 24.

Two FIRs were registered against Mitra at the Konark police station in Puri district and the Saheed Nagar police station in Khurda district under different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He had also appeared before a House Committee of the Odisha Assembly and recorded his statement.

Meanwhile, the Delhi centre of Pen International,  a worldwide association of writers, has issued a strong statement against his arrest.

"The shocking state action against Iyer-Mitra highlights once more and irrevocably how draconian the country’s colonial era anti-free speech laws are and how they may be misused at the leisure of anyone wishing to harass a writer in this country," it said.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Abhijit Iyer-Mitra Baijayant Panda Odisha National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : PNB Scam: ED Seeks Attachment Of Nirav Modi's Rs 56-Cr Dubai Assets
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters