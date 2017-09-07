Obscene Display Of Glee By A Section Of Indians Over Gauri Lankesh Murder Is Disturbing, But Not Unexpected

“ We are all Gauri.” This was the defiant response we saw across states in India a day after the killing of Gauri Lankesh. People marched, meetings were held, candles lit. You could see the young and not so young together, standing together worry writ deep on their foreheads about the direction the country is taking. Scores, if not hundreds of articles have already been written expressing sorrow, anguish, anger and helplessness. The country can take solace that its soul is not dead yet.
And yet at the end of the day you are left with a sinking feeling. The number of people who resolve to continue what Gauri had been doing all her life fearlessly are dwindling. It was noted that agony of these mourning, protesting souls was not shared evenly in the profession of journalism. There were attempts to dilute the gravity of the nature of the murder by suggesting that it could be linked to the defamation cases she was fighting or could be the work of some ultra left political group. It was said that since Karnataka is a Congress ruled state it was unfair to blame the right-wing groups professing Hindutva.
B T Venkatesh, who was fighting her cases, is convinced however that the murder is a response of the ‘terror groups’ working in the name of Hindutva to her unceasing, bold criticism of their politics. He told the Hoot, “Let us say it loud and clear. Hindu terror units killed Gauri Lankesh... It had nothing to do with all the defamation cases filed against her.”
He explained further. “I have been defending her in a number of these cases. This case was a small one in Hubbali and we appealed within 30 days and the sentence was suspended.”
According to Venkatesh, this was a planned assassination just like the killing of Prof Kalburgi. He believes that terror units have recruited people and organized sleeper cells.
Why is it that the suspicion of Venkatesh and many like him does not find takers in the majority of this country? Why do we readily believe a police version in the case of a violent incidence when it suspects the involvement of an “Islamic radical hand” and why do we dismiss voices like Venkatesh? Why do we call them conspiracy theorists and biased? What is it in the sectarian groups formed in the name of Hindutva that places them on a different pedestal incapable of violence?
After the killing of yet another journalist and writer who was on the hit list of such organisations, these questions are natural. Nobody says that the identity or intention behind the killing is known. But to dismiss the possibility of this angle is disturbing.
Along with it we see an obscene display of glee by a section of Indians who identify themselves as proud Hindus. It is disturbing to the civilised but not entirely unexpected. As Ashish Khetan has pointed out there is an impunity that the hate mongers and perpetrators of violence are now assured of. Not only impunity but reward , one must add.
How can you explain the elevation of a man as a central minister, interestingly from Karnataka itself, who has been captured on camera assaulting a doctor and spreading abusive violence against citizens? Why has the government not responded to the worry of the Indian Medical Association expressing its dismay on this decision? Why were questions not asked when a man who publically assaulted a senior lawyer like Prashant Bhushan in his chamber and has many other acts of violence to boast of, made its national spokesperson by the party ruling the centre?
These questions are irrelevant and more of academic nature as the people who built their political career by professing and instilling anti-minority violence are now at the helm of the affairs. To ask them to condemn violence and hate is a travesty.
Hate and violence against the minorities are necessarily coupled with hatred against free minds. History tells us that across centuries and countries minds who reject the fetters of closed identities and claim of any authority over their autonomy are most likely to stand up for the weak and the persecuted. It was not surprising then that Gauri Lankesh publically embraced the much maligned “anti nationals” like Kanhaiya, Jignesh Mevani, Umar Khalid and Shehla Rashid as her children.
One must understand this single act of Gauri would have made her an object of hatred for thousands and lakhs, if not crores of Hindus who sincerely believe that Kanhaiya, Umar and the rest are part of a large and dangerous gang out to break India into pieces. How did they form their opinion about these young students who should have remained obscure in their campuses? It was the very media where Gauri was an irritating presence, which decided to make monsters out of these young activists. It was a deliberate campaign and was plainly criminal.
The media created an atmosphere in which Kanhaiya’s name arouses strong passions. He has been physically attacked several times since February 2016. He was assaulted by the lawyers of the high court of Delhi, who are technically law officers of the court. The Supreme Court did send its team to investigate but has been sitting mum on its report since March , 2016? Those lawyers who could have killed Kanhaiya in full public view are still practising in the courts. Some of them enjoy the patronage of the ruling party. It explains the reluctance of the highest court to even condemn this violence. This condemnation would not have gone down well with the government of the day.
When violence becomes the political norm, when the president of the state unit of a political party can ask its cadre to beat up the police, when a Chief Minister threatens that bulldozers would be pressed on those casting bad eyes on daughters and mothers, you know that Gauri Lankesh would not be last to be killed.
It is important however to keep telling the people of the country that it cannot afford to lose minds like Gauri Lankesh. They take years to form with lot of investment of previous generations. They are in true sense of the word irreplaceable. We may chant Gauri is alive but the fact is that she is dead, was denied the years she could have lived. And all this because this country allowed itself to be taken over by bullies. Unless we take back ourselves from these murderous clutches we would keep meeting each other at condolence or protest spots.
Bengaluru: Two years after rationalist and noted writer M.M. Kalburgi was assassinated in cold blood on August 30 in his house in Dharwad by two unknown assailants, there has been no breakthrough in the investigation.
“We are doing our best and have used maximum resources in investigating this case. Unfortunately so far there have been no strong leads. We are hopeful though,” said Director General of Police, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), H.C. Kishore Chandra.
Meanwhile, the pressure on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is mounting from rationalists, Prof Kalburgi’s family and family members of the other two other rationalists from Maharashtra – Prof Narendra Dabholkar and Communist leader Govind Pansare, who were allegedly killed by the same weapon and the same group of people, who had killed Prof Kalburgi.
“We met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah last weekend and asked him to come clean on the status of investigation in Prof Kalburgi’s case. The investigation does not seem to have moved an inch. In the case of Prof Dabholkar and Comrade Pansare, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating the first case, and the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is investigating the second case, have arrested and charge-sheeted two people – Virendra Tawde and Samir Gaikwad. Samir is now out on bail,” said Prof Megha Pansare, daughter-in-law of Govind Pansare. She said that forensic reports in the three cases have confirmed that the same weapon was used in the three assassinations. “Why is the Karnataka CID not moving in the investigation is a puzzle,” she said.
Kalburgi was shot dead in the morning of 30 August 2015 at his residence in Dharwad district of Karnataka by two unidentified men.
Congress Govt is ruling Karnatka .The case still remains unsloved .Now and then Rahul Mamta ,Left all weep for Kalburgi murder and lament that Hindutva forces did it.
Why could not Congress State Govt prove Hindu Sangthan Guilty and arrest the killers ??
This is another Congress variety allegations of labeling Saffron Terror against Hindu groups .
Gauri Lankesh Got Hate Letters From Naxals, Brother Indrajit Tells NDTV
www.ndtv.com
Gauri Lankesh, the senior journalist and activist whose murder on the doorstep of her west Bengaluru house has provoked outrage across the country, had received hate messages from naxalites, her brother Indrajit Lankesh told NDTV, citing updates on the murder investigation that he has received from the police.
Gauri Lankesh headed a team of people that worked extensively for bringing naxals to the mainstream. "She succeeded in bringing a couple of them from naxalism to the mainstream. For that, she was getting some hate mails, hate letters," Mr Lankesh told NDTV, adding that this is one of the angles that the police are working on as they investigate the journalist's murder.''
Since Rahul,Akhilesh,Mamta etc are in Opposition Gathbandon so naturally they will not talk of Naxal_Left angle because Left are their parners too against BJP.
CBI Investigation under HC otherwise the truth will not come out .Opposition Parties will try to derail the Investgation to entangle BJP.
Thus it will become Political ping pong.
1.Brother says Naxals were unhappy - Times of India
"It is my personal opinion that Naxals were unhappy with my sister bringing many people from their cadres into the mainstream. The feeling became strong after she managed to bring Sirimane Nagaraj, a prominent Naxalite leader, into the mainstream," Indrajit said. The slain journalist proactively worked with the state government to get several Naxalites to surrender under re -habilitation packages. ''
2.Rahul says :: BJP and RSS responsible.
3 CM Karnatka : Pistol used was similar to one used in Kalburgi case :: Has the Foresenic report come ? No .Then why ??
4 Mamta BJP -RSS responsible .
5 .Why not Congress Dirty Tricks Department responsible ? After all Elections are due in Karnatka shortly .If an anti-BJP ,anti-Hindutava Journalist is murdered now it will give a big anti-Hindutava push against BJP .??
So Congress has equal interests too in liquidation of Gauri .
Nonesense ? Hi Hi why ?? If Rahul declares his verdict without shred of proof ,CM Karnataka declares his version without fordenic Report ,Mamta gives her views against Huindus witthout any shred of proof then why not BJP can't throw back the charges without proof too ??
6.I have serious doubts about Karnatka SIT under most corrupt Karnatka Congress Govt .
To give justice to Gauri the least can be done to have CBI Investigation under control of Karnatka High Court .