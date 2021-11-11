Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Punjab: Captain Amarinder Singh Supports Extension Of BSF Jurisdiction, Asks State Not To Politicise National Security

According to the former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, it was important to extend BSF's jurisdiction as Pakistan is deploying sophisticated technology and highly improvised drones.

Punjab: Captain Amarinder Singh Supports Extension Of BSF Jurisdiction, Asks State Not To Politicise National Security
Captain Amarinder Singh | PTI

Trending

Punjab: Captain Amarinder Singh Supports Extension Of BSF Jurisdiction, Asks State Not To Politicise National Security
outlookindia.com
2021-11-11T18:02:55+05:30
Harish Manav
Harish Manav

Harish Manav

More stories from Harish Manav
View All

Published: 11 Nov 2021, Updated: 11 Nov 2021 6:02 pm

Rejecting the Punjab government resolution moved in the Vidhan Sabha on Thursday against the proposed move of the Centre to extend the operational jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) from 15 km to 50 km, former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh asked the state government not to politicise the issue of national security for petty partisan ends and motives.

"The operational jurisdiction of the BSF concerns national security and not the law and order in the state, which the current powers that be in Punjab are apparently not able to understand," he remarked in a statement.

Amarinder Singh said that it was sad that the government was trying to politicize an issue, which concerns national security and concerns all border states, including Punjab. He pointed out that it was not only Punjab, but the states like Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Gujarat, West Bengal and others where the BSF’s new jurisdiction is 50 kms inside the international border.

Moreover, he added, with Pakistan using sophisticated technology and highly improvised drones with a range of as much as 30 km, it was important that the BSF get more operational jurisdiction.

"Extending the operational jurisdiction of the BSF neither infringes upon the federal authority of the state, nor questions the competence of the state police in maintaining law and order, as some vested political interests are trying to make out," Amarinder Singh remarked.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

Tags

Harish Manav Captain Amarinder Singh Chandigarh Punjab Assembly BSF Jurisdiction Centre National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Charanjit Singh Channi Says SAD Undermined Federal Structure Of Country In League With BJP

Charanjit Singh Channi Says SAD Undermined Federal Structure Of Country In League With BJP

Jammu And Kashmir: Encounter Starts In Kulgam’s Chawalgam

Chennai Rains: Airport Suspends Flight Arrivals As Heavy Downpour Continues

Punjab Assembly Refuses To Comply With Centre's Decision On Extending BSF Jurisdiction

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Meets Sonia Gandhi In Delhi, Cabinet Reshuffle Talks Expected

It's Children's Day On Sunday And We Want To Celebrate With You

Covid-19 Lucky Draw: Maharashtra's Chandrapur Is Giving Away LED TVs, Refrigerators For Getting Vaccinated

Education In India During Covid-19: Challenges Faced And Solutions For A Post-Pandemic Era

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

Advertisement

More from India

Himachal Pradesh: Mandi Airport To Get A Push As Jai Ram Thakur Picks Up Flagship Projects After Bypoll Set Back

Himachal Pradesh: Mandi Airport To Get A Push As Jai Ram Thakur Picks Up Flagship Projects After Bypoll Set Back

Covid-19 Active Cases Lowest In 266 Days; 13,091 New Infections Recorded In 24 Hours

Covid-19 Active Cases Lowest In 266 Days; 13,091 New Infections Recorded In 24 Hours

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Maulana Abul Kalam Azad And Acharya Kriplani On Their Birth Anniversaries

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Maulana Abul Kalam Azad And Acharya Kriplani On Their Birth Anniversaries

Punjab Additional Advocate General Mukesh Berry Resigns Two Days After His Appointment

Punjab Additional Advocate General Mukesh Berry Resigns Two Days After His Appointment

Read More from Outlook

Stranded In A Deluge: 'We Have Not Learnt From 2015 Chennai Floods'

Stranded In A Deluge: 'We Have Not Learnt From 2015 Chennai Floods'

Maharajapuram Srinivasan Ganesh Viswanathan / The expansion of Chennai city has been quite problematic and does not respect the inland waterways of the city, says a Chennai resident stranded at home due to waterlogging.

NEP 2020: Time To Move Beyond The Talk And Implement The Roadmap

NEP 2020: Time To Move Beyond The Talk And Implement The Roadmap

Dr Karthick Sridhar / India will have world’s largest population enrolling for higher education by 2025, and will be one of the youngest countries with the largest population pursuing higher education by 2030.

T20 WC, Live: Pakistan Face Bogey Team Australia In Semis

T20 WC, Live: Pakistan Face Bogey Team Australia In Semis

Jayanta Oinam / The winners of AUS vs PAK will clash with New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021 final in Dubai on Sunday. Follow live cricket scores of AUS vs PAK here.

Mandi Airport To Get A Push As Jai Ram Thakur Picks Up Flagship Projects After Bypoll Setback

Mandi Airport To Get A Push As Jai Ram Thakur Picks Up Flagship Projects After Bypoll Setback

Ashwani Sharma / Back in action to recover lost ground, Thakur has decided to give a fresh push to his flagship project – the Mandi greenfield airport.

Advertisement