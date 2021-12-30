Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Not allowed to board due to Covid curbs, people damage DTC buses, block MB Road in Delhi

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) M Harsha Vardhan said some people blocked the MB Road and broke the glass of a DTC bus on Thursday around 10:30 am.

Not allowed to board due to Covid curbs, people damage DTC buses, block MB Road in Delhi
People damage buses after not being allowed to board due to limits on passenger carrying capacity. PTI Photo

Trending

Not allowed to board due to Covid curbs, people damage DTC buses, block MB Road in Delhi
outlookindia.com
2021-12-30T15:06:45+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 30 Dec 2021, Updated: 30 Dec 2021 3:06 pm

A group of people blocked the MB Road and damaged DTC buses on Thursday morning after not being allowed to board a vehicle which had exceeded the permissible passenger carrying capacity set when Delhi is in 'yellow' alert due to rising Covid cases.

Police used mild force to disperse the crowd and five people have been detained, officials said. "Police dispersed the crowd. A case under relevant sections is being registered at Sangam Vihar police station and five people have been detained. It was due to non-availability of seats in the buses due to Covid-related restrictions,” he said.

In videos of the incident that have emerged on social media, it was seen that a green and a red air-conditioned bus have been damaged. Windshields and side mirrors were broken.

The conductor of a bus, in a video, said, "We have instructions to allow only 17 commuters at a time. When there are 20 people, including the driver, conductor and marshal, on the bus, we do not stop it. If we stop and more people enter the bus, we will be fined Rs 2,000."

"When we did not stop the bus today, people got agitated and started pelting of stones. However, nobody inside the bus was injured," he said. Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases following the emergence of the Omicron variant, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday declared a 'yellow alert' closing schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

Shops dealing in non-essential items will open on an odd-even basis, and metro trains and buses will run with 50 per cent of seating capacity in the city. Under the four-stage Graded response Action Plan (GRAP), the 'yellow' alert will kick in if the positivity rate settles at 0.5 per cent for two consecutive days, leading to a host of restrictions.

GRAP was approved by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority in July in anticipation of a third wave of Covid. It aims to bring in a clearer picture of imposition and lifting of restrictions depending on the Covid situation.

With inputs from PTI.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk New Delhi DTC Bus COVID Restrictions Omicron variant Covid 19
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4: India Inch Closer To Big Win In South Africa

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4: India Inch Closer To Big Win In South Africa

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

The Beauty Of Pageants: A Platform For Representing Femininity Branded As Empowerment And Freedom

The Beauty Of Pageants: A Platform For Representing Femininity Branded As Empowerment And Freedom

Swati Bakshi / Portraying women as the mere victims of economic structures is to practically render them as powerless beings without an agency to negotiate self and identity.

Yearender 2021 | 10 Comments By Judges That Surprised Us This Year

Yearender 2021 | 10 Comments By Judges That Surprised Us This Year

Ashutosh Sharma / Primitive, outrageous or hilarious, call them what you may, some honourable members of our judiciary surprised us this year with their comments. Here are ten.

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 5 LIVE: Siraj, Shami Strike; India Need 3 Wickets

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 5 LIVE: Siraj, Shami Strike; India Need 3 Wickets

Jayanta Oinam / India's bowlers look to deliver the knockout punch on Day 5 of the first Test at Centurion. Get here live cricket scores of SA vs IND.

Kashmir | Abrogation Of Article 370 In The Valley, A Memoir

Kashmir | Abrogation Of Article 370 In The Valley, A Memoir

Naseer Ganai / A bit over two years since the Abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir took place, the realities are still sinking in.

Advertisement