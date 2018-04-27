No, The Times Of India Did Not Say Modi And Xi Will 'Mate' Six Times In 24 Hours'. The paper has clarified that the viral image of one of its headline is fake and photoshopped to replace the original word ‘meet’ with ‘mate’.

"A photoshopped image of our headline on the Modi-Xi meet is doing the rounds. All our editions carry the correct headline. You can see the difference when the correct & fake headlines are placed together. The one on the right is the photoshopped image with the word 'mate' tilted," clarified the newspaper as the fake photo began to be widely circulated on social media.

A photoshopped image of our headline on the Modi-Xi meet is doing the rounds. All our editions carry the correct headline. You can see the difference when the correct & fake headlines are placed together. The one on the right is the photoshopped image with the word 'mate' tilted. pic.twitter.com/76NZGuFpR1 — Times of India (@timesofindia) April 27, 2018

The report was on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping's talks at an unprecedented two-day informal summit in China today.