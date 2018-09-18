Nissan Sunny Special Edition Launched At Rs 8.48 Lakh

Nissan has launched a special edition of the Sunny sedan in India for the festive season. The Sunny Special Edition is available with the diesel engine only and is priced at Rs 8.48 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Sunny Special Edition is likely to be based on the XL variant (diesel-manual), which is priced at Rs 8.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Over the Sunny XL, the Special Edition gets a black roof wrap, new body decals, black wheel covers with new rear spoilers and a 6.2-inch touchscreen AVN (audio, visual and navigation) system with smartphone mirroring. In our opinion, the premium of Rs 9,000 seems justified for the cosmetic changes and touchscreen infotainment system that the Special Edition offers.

Nissan India launches the Sunny Special Edition

Connect to the Sunny side of Technology

New Special Edition Sunny comes with 6.2’’ Touch Screen AVN with Phone mirroring and NissanConnect

DELHI, India (September 14, 2018) – Nissan India today launched the Special Edition of its premium sedan, Sunny, refreshed with elegant design elements and advanced technology. The luxury aesthetic of the Sunny Special Edition is defined by its all-new stylish black roof wrap, new body decals and black wheel covers with new rear spoilers. Nissan’s flagship sedan, the Sunny is available in dealerships across the country at a starting price of INR 6.99 Lakh. The Sunny Special Edition will be available at INR 8.48 Lakh.

Underlining Nissan’s Intelligent Mobility vision, the Sunny Special Edition is equipped with the More Advanced and Intelligent NissanConnect, an integrated connected car technology, with more than 50 features, for best-in-class security and convenience. The Limited Edition also has a built-in 6.2’’ touchscreen AVN with Phone mirroring for enhanced infotainment.

Commenting on the launch of the stylish new edition of the Nissan Sunny, Hardeep Singh Brar, Director Sales, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd., “The Nissan Sunny is our flagship sedan and has enjoyed immense customer loyalty over the years. As a company that is always on the lookout for customer feedback, we are proud to present the Sunny Special Edition, an embodiment of this customer-centric product philosophy, smart technological upgrades and best-in-class spacious interiors that make it a perfect car for customers looking for a sophisticated driving experience.”

Features like geo-fencing, speed alert, curfew alert, nearby pit-stops, Locate My Car and Share My Car Location address the safety and car security concerns, along with the well-being of drivers. Keyless entry and push-stop-start via intelligent Key, and ‘Lead Me to Car’ which guides passengers to their cars, add a layer of convenience to the overall drive experience.

The Sunny Special Edition is available in two powertrains - 1.5-litre diesel and petrol engines. The petrol engine is paired with the performance-enhancing, globally popular X-Tronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission), while the 1.5-litre diesel is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. Dual Airbags, Speed-sensing Door Lock and Driver Seat Belt Reminder come as standard across all variants.

