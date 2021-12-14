Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

NIA, Central Agencies Trying To Save Param Bir Singh: Nawab Malik

Speaking to reporters here, Malik said it was evident that the NIA is under the pressure of the Union government as no charge sheet has been filed in this matter.

NIA, Central Agencies Trying To Save Param Bir Singh: Nawab Malik
Nawab Malik, Minorty Development, Aukaf, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister of Maharashtra. | PTI Photo

Trending

NIA, Central Agencies Trying To Save Param Bir Singh: Nawab Malik
outlookindia.com
2021-12-14T23:41:48+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 14 Dec 2021, Updated: 14 Dec 2021 11:41 pm

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Tuesday alleged that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other Central agencies are trying to save former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh whom he dubbed the "mastermind" of the Antilia bomb scare case.

Speaking to reporters here, Malik said it was evident that the NIA is under the pressure of the Union government as no charge sheet has been filed in this matter. “It was Param Bir Singh who was the mastermind behind placing explosives (in SUV) near the house of a businessman in Mumbai. He had recorded his statement before the NIA and went missing for a long time. There was a deal between Singh, the BJP and the Central government to defame the MVA government," Malik alleged.

He claimed that senior NCP leader and then Home Minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh, was falsely implicated after false allegations were levelled against him. Deshmukh is in judicial custody in connection with a money laundering case being probed against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). “Now, the NIA and other Central agencies are trying to save Param Bir Singh. The NIA will have to tell the truth one day. Truth cannot remain hidden for a long time,” the NCP chief spokesperson said.

Related Stories

Why Auroville Inhabitants Feel Their Human Unity Experiment Is Under Threat

Malik said dismissed police officer Sachin Waze has told the Justice K U Chandiwal (retd) commission that he didn't pay any money to Anil Deshmukh, who was the home minister at that time. The commission was set up by the Maharashtra government after Param Bir Singh alleged that Deshmukh had asked some officers of Mumbai Police to collect Rs 100 crore per month from bar owners in the metropolis. Singh, now suspended, is also facing a string of extortion cases in Mumbai.

“The NIA mentions a meeting. Statement of its driver was also recorded. The details also mentioned an Innova car involved in such a meeting but despite all these details indicating the involvement of Param Bir Singh, the NIA does not mention his name anywhere. This is suspicious,” he said apparently referring to the Antilia case.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

Waze is the prime accused in parking an explosives-laden SUV outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's south Mumbai residence in February this year and in the murder case of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran. 

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Nawab Malik Param Bir Singh IPS Anil Deshmukh Mumbai Former Maharashtra Home Minister National Investigation Agency Mumbai Police Enforcement Directorate (ED) Maharashtra Government
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Once Pleasant, Winters In Delhi Are Now Marred With Smog

Once Pleasant, Winters In Delhi Are Now Marred With Smog

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

California Storm Covers Parched Areas In Snow After Warm Fall In Western US

California Storm Covers Parched Areas In Snow After Warm Fall In Western US

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Why Residents Of Himachal's 'Wealthiest' Village Garli Are Abandoning Their Ancestral 'Havelis'

Why Residents Of Himachal's 'Wealthiest' Village Garli Are Abandoning Their Ancestral 'Havelis'

Ashwani Sharma / Ageless and elegant as they are, the heritage buildings in Garli, a village in Himachal Pradesh stand abandoned and neglected. Many are begging for upkeep and attention.

Why Auroville Inhabitants Feel Their Human Unity Experiment Is Under Threat

Why Auroville Inhabitants Feel Their Human Unity Experiment Is Under Threat

Thufail PT / In the middle of the eco-friendly habitat, residents have woken up to a shock of the construction of a Crownway road which threatens to damage the ambience of Auroville.

2nd T20I: Pakistan Beat West Indies, Take Series 2-0

2nd T20I: Pakistan Beat West Indies, Take Series 2-0

Jayanta Oinam / After posting 172/8, Pakistan dismissed West Indies for 163 runs in the second match of the their three-match series in Karachi.

The 'Stigma' Of Mental Illness May Have Saved Schizophrenia Patients From Covid-19

The 'Stigma' Of Mental Illness May Have Saved Schizophrenia Patients From Covid-19

Naseer Ganai / The perceived social stigma against people with mental illness which leads to avoidance of such patients may have in effect saved schizophrenics from Covid-19.

Advertisement