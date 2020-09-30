NHRC Issues Notice To Home Ministry Over Amnesty Halting Operations In India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notice to the Union Home Secretary over rights organisation Amnesty International winding up its operations in the country after alleging “witch-hunt” by the government.

"The National Human Rights Commission has taken suo-motu cognisance of the matter and directs issuance of the notice to the Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, government of India, calling for their comments on the allegations levelled by the Amnesty International as mentioned in the news report," NHRC said in a statement today.

Human rights organisation Amnesty International on Tuesday announced that it has decided to halt its operations in India after a successful eight-year run alleging that its bank accounts were frozen as part of government’s “witch-hunt”.

According to reports, ED had issued a show-cause notice to Amnesty International India Pvt Ltd last September for alleged contravention under the Foreign Exchange Management Act to the tune of Rs. 51 Crore.

