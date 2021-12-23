Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 23, 2021
NEWSFLASH: Maharashtra Logs 23 New Cases Of Omicron Variant, Total Tally Reaches 88

Health department on Thursday confirmed that the total tally of Omicron cases in Maharashtra reached 88.

Representational Image | PTI

2021-12-23T20:46:18+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 23 Dec 2021, Updated: 23 Dec 2021 8:46 pm

Maharashtra reported 23 fresh cases of Omicron variant which took the tally to 88, according to Health department

(This is a developing story. Further details awaited.)

PTI Mumbai Omicron COVID-19 National
