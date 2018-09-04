The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
04 September 2018 Last Updated at 2:29 pm National

New CJI-Pick Justice Gogoi Is Among 4 SC Judges Who Held Unprecedented Press Conference

Justice Gogoi will be sworn in as the next CJI on October 3, a day after Justice Misra's tenure ends.

Outlook Web Bureau
New CJI-Pick Justice Gogoi Is Among 4 SC Judges Who Held Unprecedented Press Conference
Justice Ranjan Gogoi
New CJI-Pick Justice Gogoi Is Among 4 SC Judges Who Held Unprecedented Press Conference
outlookindia.com
2018-09-04T14:29:28+0530

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra Tuesday sent a letter to the Central government recommending Justice Ranjan Gogoi as his successor.

Justice Gogoi will be sworn in as the next CJI on October 3, a day after Justice Misra's tenure ends.

Here are things to know about Justice Gogoi: 

Born in Assam in 1954, Justice Gogoi joined the Bar in 1978. He was subsequently appointed as Permanent Judge of Gauhati High Court on February 28, 2001.

He also headed the special bench that is monitoring the updation of National Register of Citizens to identify citizens in the northeastern state.

READ ALSO: CJI Dipak Misra Recommends Justice Ranjan Gogoi As His Successor

Later, he was transferred to the Punjab & Haryana High Court in September 2010.

In February 2011, Gogoi went on to become the Chief Justice of Punjab & Haryana High Court.

He was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court in April 2012.

Justice Gogoi is one of the four Supreme Court judges who had held the unprecedented press conference in January this year, raising concerns about the administration in the apex court, saying it was "not in order". The other three judges were -- Justice J. Chelameswar (now retired), Justice MB Lokur and Justice Kurian Joseph.

(With PTI inputs) 

 

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Dipak Misra Ranjan Gogoi Assam Delhi Judiciary: Supreme Court Chief Justice of India (CJI) National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Allahabad: Retired Cop Beaten To Death, Onlookers Watched; Video Goes Viral
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters