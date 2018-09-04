New CJI-Pick Justice Gogoi Is Among 4 SC Judges Who Held Unprecedented Press Conference

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra Tuesday sent a letter to the Central government recommending Justice Ranjan Gogoi as his successor.

Justice Gogoi will be sworn in as the next CJI on October 3, a day after Justice Misra's tenure ends.

Here are things to know about Justice Gogoi:

Born in Assam in 1954, Justice Gogoi joined the Bar in 1978. He was subsequently appointed as Permanent Judge of Gauhati High Court on February 28, 2001.

He also headed the special bench that is monitoring the updation of National Register of Citizens to identify citizens in the northeastern state.

Later, he was transferred to the Punjab & Haryana High Court in September 2010.

In February 2011, Gogoi went on to become the Chief Justice of Punjab & Haryana High Court.

He was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court in April 2012.

Justice Gogoi is one of the four Supreme Court judges who had held the unprecedented press conference in January this year, raising concerns about the administration in the apex court, saying it was "not in order". The other three judges were -- Justice J. Chelameswar (now retired), Justice MB Lokur and Justice Kurian Joseph.

(With PTI inputs)