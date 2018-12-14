Nepal Govt Bans Indian Currency Notes Of 2000, 500, 200 Denomination

﻿
People have been using new Indian currency notes in the Nepali market for nearly two years since demonitisation in 2016.

Outlook Web Bureau 14 December 2018
Representative Image-File
According to a media report, the Nepal Government has banned the use of Indian currency notes of Rs 2,000, Rs 500 and Rs 200 denominations.

Before this ban, people could use the Indian currency to make any purchase in Nepal, and in return receive Nepalese rupees in change.

The government has asked the people to refrain from keeping or carrying Indian bank notes higher than Rs 100 denomination as the Government hasn’t legalized the use of it, the Minister for Information and Communications, Gokul Prasad Baskota SAIS, The Kathmandu Post reported.

Nepalese labourers working in India as well as Indian tourists visiting Nepal will be affected by this decision.

The Indian Government introduced notes of Rs 2,000, Rs 500 and Rs 200 denominations after demonetisation in November, 2016.

People have been using new Indian currency notes in the Nepali market for nearly two years.

PTI

 

