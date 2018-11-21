﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Nehru Too Was Ill In His Last Years In Office: BJP On Demand For Goa CM’s Resignation

Nehru Too Was Ill In His Last Years In Office: BJP On Demand For Goa CM’s Resignation

"At that time, our leaders, including Atal Bihari Vajpayee, or the Jan Sangh did not take out a morcha to his house and demand his resignation," said BJP Goa state president

Outlook Web Bureau 21 November 2018
Nehru Too Was Ill In His Last Years In Office: BJP On Demand For Goa CM’s Resignation
File Photo
Nehru Too Was Ill In His Last Years In Office: BJP On Demand For Goa CM’s Resignation
outlookindia.com
2018-11-21T19:08:48+0530
Related Stories

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday slammed the Congress for demanding Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's resignation, saying that India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was ill too in his last years in office.

"Our late Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, in the last three years of his tenure, was ill. He was suffering from paralysis and could not function as a Prime Minister ought to. At that time, our leaders, including Atal Bihari Vajpayee, or the Jan Sangh did not take out a morcha to his house and demand his resignation, as we saw in Goa," state BJP President Vinay Tendulkar said at a press conference in Panaji.

The Congress on Tuesday organised a march to Parrikar's private residence, demanding that he resign as Chief Minister within 48 hours.

Parrikar is suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer, and has not been seen in public for several months now.

When Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar was serving as Agriculture Minister in the erstwhile Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government, neither the Congress nor the BJP demanded his resignation, despite the fact that the Maharashtra politician was abroad for cancer treatment.

"Sharad Pawar was suffering from cancer and was being treated abroad, but the BJP did not make it an issue and the Congress did not drop him from the Union Cabinet either," Tendulkar said.

Parrikar is suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer and has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, New York and Delhi for nearly nine months. He returned from New Delhi's All-India Institute of Medical Sciences on October 14 and has not moved out of his private residence for any official event since. 

Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) President Deepak Dhavalikar also joined the opposition chorus demanding that the Chief Minister give up the chair immediately. 

The MGP is a part of the ruling alliance led by the BJP. 

(IANS)

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Manohar Parrikar Jawaharlal Nehru Goa BJP National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Artistic Gymnastics World Cup: Indian Hope Dipa Karmakar Targets Olympics Qualification
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters