﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Demands Law For Ram Temple Construction In Ayodhya

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Demands Law For Ram Temple Construction In Ayodhya

The sangh has been associated with sentiments of crores of countrymen in the efforts for construction of a magnificent Ram temple at the birthplace of Lord Rama.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 October 2018
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Demands Law For Ram Temple Construction In Ayodhya
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
File Photo
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Demands Law For Ram Temple Construction In Ayodhya
outlookindia.com
2018-10-18T12:12:24+0530

In his annual Vijayadashmi address in Nagpur, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat stated that the government should clear the path for construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya through an appropriate and requisite law.

In his speech on Vijayadashmi, the last before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he said the temple construction was necessary from the "self-esteem point of view" and it will also pave way for an atmosphere of goodwill and oneness.

The sangh has been associated with sentiments of crores of countrymen in the efforts for construction of a magnificent Ram temple at the birthplace of Lord Rama, who is the personification of the life energy of the nation and icon of upholding the dharma, Bhagwat said.

"The place of janmabhoomi is yet to be allocated for the construction of the temple although all kinds of evidence have affirmed that there was a temple at that place," he said
in Nagpur.

There is an obvious game plan of a few elements to stall the judgement by presenting various newer interventions in the judicial process, he said, adding that it is nobody's interest to test the patience of society without any reason.

"The construction of the temple is necessary from the self-esteem point of view, it will also pave the way for an atmosphere of goodwill and oneness in the country," he said.

"This matter of national interest is being obstructed by some fundamentalist elements and forces that play communal politics for selfish gains. Politics is delaying the construction of Ram Mandir," he said.

Despite such machinations, the decision on ownership of the land should be expedited and the government should clear the path for the construction of the "grand temple
through an appropriate and requisite law".

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mohan Bhagwat Nagpur Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi Festivals National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Sabarimala Row: Kerala Man Sacked In Saudi Over Offensive Remarks On Women
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters