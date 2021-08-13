NCDC's Mandate: Rural Development

The National Cooperative Development Corporation’s (NCDC) has disbursed Rs 1.77 lakh crore to cooperatives to give a push to rural sectors.
In a written reply in the Monsoon Session of Lok Sabha, Union Minister for Co-Operation, Amit Shah said, "That the fund will assist agriculture and horticulture societies in India."
An NCDC statement said, “NCDC continues to further its mandate by providing financial help to various cooperatives in the country. NCDC also encourages many sectors to set up co-operative institutions for progress.”
Shah said, “NCDC plans and promotes programs on co-operative principles. NCDC schemes encourage people to form new cooperatives for carrying out business activities.”
According to NCDC, it has extended Rs.1.86 lakh crore worth cumulative help to the cooperatives till June 30.
"Over the last seven years, NCDC has fast-tracked help to cooperatives and registered a 286% growth," a statement said.
Shah said, “Finance schemes of NCDC cover Agro-processing, Horti-processing, Credit, Computerization, Storage, Cold-chain, Textile, Handloom, Sugar, Ethanol, Dairy, Fisheries, Livestock, Piggery, Poultry, Renewable Energy, Rural Housing, Scheduled Caste & Scheduled Tribes, Women-led Co-operatives, Animal care, Hospitality and Transport, Electricity and Power, Hospitals, Healthcare, Education and so on.”
Over the last two years, NCDC has extended its support to over 10,000 primary cooperative societies in the country. Under the Sahakar-22 initiatives, NCDC has embarked on a mission to expand with greater outreach to attract rural youth.
NCDC has also launched Yuva Sahakar Cooperative Enterprise Support and Innovation Scheme to enable startups in the cooperative sector.
The Sahakar Mitra Scheme offers internship opportunities to students providing them with experience in areas of functioning of NCDC and relevant aspects of cooperative sectors. Shah also mentioned the Ayushman Sahakar Scheme in his speech.
Shah said, “The formation and promotion of Fish Farmers Producer Organizations (FFPO) under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) provides for registration and support of new cooperatives as FFPOs. NCDC is an implementing agency for promoting such FFPOs.'
