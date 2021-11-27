Naveen Patnaik: Alumni Of SCB Are Ambassadors Of Odisha In Every Corner Of The World

Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 27, 2021
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said the service rendered to humanity by SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack is unparalleled and its alumni is unmatched.

2021-11-27T13:45:42+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 27 Nov 2021, Updated: 27 Nov 2021 1:45 pm

Patnaik said this while joining the Platinum Jubilee celebration at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, though virtual mode.

"It is my dream that nobody from Odisha should be forced to go outside for better medical treatment. We shall provide the best in SCB. For 75 years, SCB has supported us – now it is our turn to give it back," Patnaik said.

He said: "It is my dream to see SCB transforming into an AIIMS Plus Institution – to have cutting edge technology in medical services – to provide the best that modern medical science can provide. The people of Odisha deserve this."

The chief minister said that Odisha is today known for many glorious achievements. But there was a time when Odisha was not so well known. But even in those times – a beacon of excellence – the "Bada - Daktara Khana" (Big Hospital) stood out – known for its professionalism for quality and affordable health care both for the rich and the poor, for the commitment of the doctors.

Welcoming thousands of former students who are here to celebrate the most glorious moments of their life – their college years, the chief minister said that the Alumni of SCB have been the ambassadors of Odisha in every corner of the world – from Manhattan to Tokyo – Odia Doctors from SCB have carried the ethos of selfless service across the country and the world.

The chief minister said that the recently launched BSKY (Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana) that provide health assurance to 96 lakh families across Odisha, the setting up of eight new government medical colleges, our response to the Covid challenge, all these show my government’s firm commitment to transform health care in Odisha.

Noting that SCB shall play a key role in this transformation, Patnaik said that it shall take its place as one of the top institutions of the country in medical care and health education.

Patnaik also offered his tributes to Maharaja Sri Rama Chandra Bhanja Deo who was instrumental in the growth of this institution. During the function, the chief minister unveiled the Platinum Jubilee Monument and released a compendium.

With PTI inputs.

