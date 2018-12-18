Naseeruddin Shah Labels Virat Kohli As 'World's Worst Behaved Player'; Fans Differ

During the second Australia-India Test match in Perth, which the hosts won by 146 runs to level the series 1-1 on Tuesday, rival skippers Tim Paine and Virat Kohli were seen engaging in heated verbal duels.

Their antics left fans, experts and personalities from other fields commenting on the issue, even as the debate on "how should a player behave" continues to dominate national discourse.

Celebrated actor Naseeruddin Shah was one of those who opted to share their thoughts. In a Facebook post on Monday, Shah wrote that India captain Kohli "is not only the worlds best batsman but also the worlds worst behaved player."

"His cricketing brilliance pales beside his arrogance and bad manners.. And I have no intention of leaving the country by the way," he added, obviously referring to Kohli's infamous "leave India" statement.

Shah's comment didn't go down well with the majority of Indian fans. Many of them defended the Indian captain saying, Indians need to play an aggressive brand of cricket to counter the Aussies, who as history would suggest, have a tradition of playing tough.

On Monday, India crumbled in the face of Australia's remarkable metamorphosis and crashed to a 146-run defeat, surrendering a rare hard-earned ascendancy in a series Down Under.

Starting from overnight 112 for five, India lost their last five wickets for 28 runs and it was all over within 65 minutes of play.

This was Australia's first Test win since the ball-tampering scandal broke out in South Africa earlier this year.