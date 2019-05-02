Narendra Modi Won't Become PM Again, Says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, one of the most vociferous critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on said the latter won't become the PM again.



"He will not come back. I am sure he will not come back," she said, adding, "you tell me the arithmetic."



Addressing the media persons, surrounded by Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters, Mamata also targetted PM Modi over his statement that 40 TMC MLAs were in contact with him and they would switch sides after .

"Those who talk about horsetrading should be shown the door," she said.



When asked if she sends kurtas and sweets to leaders, Mamata said: "It's part of Kolkata's culture and she sends kurtas to those who hold the constitutional post."



She, however, denied extending the same gesture to BJP President Amit Shah, saying, "She was yet to be introduced to him."



The TMC chief also said that regional parties are going to emerge stronger after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and play a crucial role in the formation of the next government.