﻿
Home »  Website »  International »  Name Shaming: US Airlines Apologises For Mocking A 5-Year-Old Girl Named Abcde

Name Shaming: US Airlines Apologises For Mocking A 5-Year-Old Girl Named Abcde

The airlines condemned this behaviour, saying that the employee violated the 'Golden Rule' of 'treating every individual with respect.'

Outlook Web Bureau 30 November 2018
Name Shaming: US Airlines Apologises For Mocking A 5-Year-Old Girl Named Abcde
Mother Traci with her 5-year-old daughter Abcde
Twitter
Name Shaming: US Airlines Apologises For Mocking A 5-Year-Old Girl Named Abcde
outlookindia.com
2018-11-30T15:52:06+0530

Southwest Airlines of the USA apologized to a Texas mother and her 5-year-old daughter for a name-shaming incident in the flight that happened few weeks ago.

Traci Redford and her daughter Abcde (pronounced ab-si-dee), were en route home to El Paso, Texas, from California's John Wayne airport when a gate agent mocked the child for her name and allegeldy shared the picture of her boarding pass on social media on November 2.

In a video shared with KABC-TV in Los Angeles, the girl's mother mentioned the insenstivity of employees towards them. "The gate agent started mocking my child's name laughing, pointing at me and my daughter, and talking to other employees," she said.

"So I turned around and just said: 'Hey, I can hear you, so if I can hear you, my daughter can hear you, too. Like, I'd appreciate if you could just stop,'" Redford added.

The airline has meanwhile condemned the behaviour, saying that the employee violated the "Golden Rule" of "treating every individual with respect."

The airline spokesperson Chris Mainz offered the family a "sincere apology". In a statement to Buzzfeed News, Mr Mainz said the employee's action "is not indicative of the care, respect, and civility" the airline expects.

"We take great pride in extending our Southwest hospitality to all of our customers," the statement reads.

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau California Aeroplanes/Flights International

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Bajaj Launches Snazzier Pulsar 150 Neon At Rs 64,998
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters