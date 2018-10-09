MS Dhoni's Wicket-Keeping Style Should Not Be Aped By Youngsters: Syed Kirmani

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known for his unique wicket-keeping style and has managed to win hearts with his extraordinary skills. But legendary wicket-keeper Syed Kirmani lamented Dhoni's lack of technique, saying youngsters should not follow his style.

"If you talk about collection of the throw. He has to go right behind the stumps, not what Dhoni does (sometimes he takes it from ahead of stumps). [Rishabh] Pant is following him. It is not a technique. You have to get behind in line with the stumps, your eye level should be in line with the bails to see where the ball is pitching so that you can judge it better.

"Just by telling it is not right. It has to be shown in action. So far I have not been invited by anyone to coach a wicketkeeper or talk to him. I feel very disappointed. My experience is going waste," Kirmani told PTI.

At a time when teams are opting for batsmen who can keep, Kirmani said wicket-keeping was always a specialist's job.

"Wicket-keeper has to be born which I was not aware of when I started. I spoke to Alan Knott (former England wicketkeeper) for the first time in 1971. I asked him 'why do they say a wicketkeeper has to be born? He said 'it is because right from the initial stages, you got to have a good vision, be nimble and agile'.

"How many are like that in this Indian team? Even in my time, I can remember only the great Eknath Solkar."

He also has a lot to say about Pant, who has broken into the Test mainly on the basis of his batting and not his glove work. The World Cup winner thinks Pant has a long way to go as he is yet to learn the basics of wicket-keeping.

"He is in the cradle of wicket-keeping. He is in the cradle of international cricket also. What is unfortunate is no coach is talking about technique anymore. The performance is what matters and MS Dhoni has proved that. The youngsters are following the likes of Dhoni from the point of batting as well as keeping.

"Having said that, the basic technique is required. In batting, he (Pant) can manage but in wicket-keeping, you have to follow a certain technique to have a good collection and anticipation. You got to have the agility, you got to have a good vision.

"Unfortunately there is a trend of wearing glasses these days. When you have a good natural vision why bring a glass in front. Because of that, you may lose sight of the ball and your anticipation can also go haywire. You might miss a catch or stumping."

At times, Pant stands up before the ball is bowled by a spinner, pointed out Kirmani. So, what does he need to do?

"He has to be on his toes before the bowler takes a turn, sitting crouching down. These are the basics. He has to be crouching down, he has to wait till the ball pitches and then react. After that, he has to move according to the swing, bounce.

"Wicketkeeper's ability is judged only when he is standing up to spinners. Anyone can keep against the pacers since you have a lot of time to move and anticipate. You have a fraction of a second out there for these three-four coordinates to synchronise for a good collection in the form of stumping or a catch."

