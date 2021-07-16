Modi’s 'Certificate’ Cannot Hide Yogi Govt's Cruelty, Negligence During Covid 2nd Wave: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s "certificate" cannot hide the truth of the Yogi Adityanath government's "cruelty, negligence and mismanagement" during the second wave of the coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh.

In a tweet in Hindi. Priyanka Gandhi said, "Modi ji's certificate cannot hide the truth of Yogi government's aggressive cruelty, negligence and mismanagement during the second wave of coronavirus spread in Uttar Pradesh."

Her statement has come a day after Modi, during his visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Thursday, praised the Uttar Pradesh government for its handling of the Covid crisis and said the way it had controlled the second wave was "unprecedented".

"People faced enormous hardships, helplessness alone. This truth can be forgotten by Modi ji, Yogi ji, but not by those who suffered the pain of coronavirus," said Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress general secretary in-charge of UP.

Describing the efforts of the Uttar Pradesh government in combating Covid-19 as "commendable", the prime minister had said the state's population is more than a dozen big countries but the way "it has controlled the second wave of coronavirus and stopped its spread is unprecedented".

(PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine