Advertisement
Monday, Dec 06, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

J&K: Security Forces Arrest Militant, Associate In Sopore

According to police, the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation acting on a specific input regarding the presence of a militant in Ningli area.

J&K: Security Forces Arrest Militant, Associate In Sopore
Representational Image | PTI

Trending

J&K: Security Forces Arrest Militant, Associate In Sopore
outlookindia.com
2021-12-06T19:44:48+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 06 Dec 2021, Updated: 06 Dec 2021 7:44 pm

Security forces on Monday arrested a militant and his associate in Sopore in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Acting on a specific input regarding the presence of a militant in Ningli area of Sopore in the north Kashmir district, a cordon-and-search operation was launched by the security forces, a police spokesman said.

"During the search operation, a terrorist and his associate were challenged by the search party. They tried to escape, but the alert search party apprehended them tactfully," he said.

The spokesman identified the militant as Towfeeq Kaboo, a resident of Arampora in Sopore, and his associate as Bilal Ahmad Kaloo of Takiabal.

A case has been registered and further investigation taken up, the spokesman said. 

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

PTI sopore Jammu and Kashmir Militant National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Rajya Sabha Repeatedly Adjourned As Opposition Protests Suspension Of 12 MPs

Rajya Sabha Repeatedly Adjourned As Opposition Protests Suspension Of 12 MPs

Tamil Nadu: AIADMK Elects Panneerselvam, Palaniswami As Party Chiefs

Delhi Airport Crowd: Jyotiraditya Scindia Intervenes After Passengers Complain Of Chaos

Nagaland Firing: Centre Expresses Regret, Amit Shah Assures SIT Probe Will Be Completed In One Month

Himachal: Season's First Snowfall At Narkanda, Kufri; Tourists Throng Hill Stations

Analysis | Amit Shah's Jaipur Visit An Attempt To Reunite Warring Factions In Rajasthan BJP

India-Russia 2+2 Dialogue: Rajnath Singh Calls Out 'Unprovoked' Violence' On Opening Day

Nagaland Ambush: Clamour Grows For Revocation Of AFSPA As Death Toll Touches 15

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Crush New Zealand In Mumbai To Win Test Series 1-0

India Crush New Zealand In Mumbai To Win Test Series 1-0

England Aim To Rise From The Ashes In Australia

England Aim To Rise From The Ashes In Australia

Reaping The Whirlwind

Reaping The Whirlwind

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from India

Himachal Police Constables' Families Obstruct BJP Chief JP Nadda's Motorcade, Probe Ordered

Himachal Police Constables' Families Obstruct BJP Chief JP Nadda's Motorcade, Probe Ordered

Telangana: 43 Medicos Test Covid-19 Positive After Annual Day Party Amid Omicron Scare

Telangana: 43 Medicos Test Covid-19 Positive After Annual Day Party Amid Omicron Scare

Nagaland Firing: FIR Alleges Intention Of Army Unit Was To Murder And Injure Civilians

Nagaland Firing: FIR Alleges Intention Of Army Unit Was To Murder And Injure Civilians

Article 370: Can Farooq Abdullah Save His Father Sheikh Abdullah's Political Legacy In J&K?

Article 370: Can Farooq Abdullah Save His Father Sheikh Abdullah's Political Legacy In J&K?

Read More from Outlook

Putin Sends Out A Strong Message By Coming For A In-Person Meeting With PM Modi

Putin Sends Out A Strong Message By Coming For A In-Person Meeting With PM Modi

Seema Guha / Prime Minister Modi and Vladimir Putin have a clear vision of the India-Russia relations and are unlikely to be battered by ties with third countries (China-Russia or India-US).

Nagaland Ambush: Clamour Grows For Revocation Of AFSPA As Death Toll Touches 15

Nagaland Ambush: Clamour Grows For Revocation Of AFSPA As Death Toll Touches 15

Ashutosh Sharma / Nagaland civilian killings are likely to derail the peace process at a time when New Delhi was fast-tracking talks with several political groups in the insurgency-hit region.

Analysis: Why Dravid's Stress On Injury, Mental Health Management Will Be A Masterstroke

Analysis: Why Dravid's Stress On Injury, Mental Health Management Will Be A Masterstroke

Soumitra Bose / Indian cricket team's new head coach Rahul Dravid is happy that new players took their opportunities in the India vs New Zealand series that the hosts won 1-0 in Mumbai.

Article 370: Can Farooq Abdullah Save His Father Sheikh Abdullah's Political Legacy In J&K?

Article 370: Can Farooq Abdullah Save His Father Sheikh Abdullah's Political Legacy In J&K?

Naseer Ganai / National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah paid tributes to his father Sheikh Abdullah on his birth anniversary in Srinagar.

Advertisement