MeToo Movement: MAMI Arranges Session On Sexual Harassment

The 20th edition of Jio MAMI Mumbai film festival organised a special session on sexual harassment, with the aim to sensitise people about it on Sunday.

The special session was organised keeping in mind the ongoing #MeToo movement in India.

The session was held at a suburban multiplex with filmmaker Anusha Khan and Asiya Shervani, an advisor on sexual harassment prevention. It was moderated by director Ruchi Narain.

Khan and Shervani touched upon topics like the basic definition of sexual harassment, what is a workplace, role and responsibilities of the internal complaints committee (ICC), among other things.

"We need to understand this deeply, so this session was conducted. When you talk about sexual misconduct, you don't know what it exactly means and not many people were aware about the definition of workplace is so wide. We ourselves misunderstand things. Maybe the men don't know about these things in detail," Ruchi told PTI.

She further added, not just women but now men too will have to watch themselves.

"When both men and women understand things properly then we all can live in peace and respect each other as it will be consensual."

Two more session on #MeToo will be conducted by MAMI on Tuesday.

(PTI)