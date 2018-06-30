Messi's Dream Shattered As Argentina Knocked Out of World Cup, France Progress

Lionel Messi’s fourth World Cup ended in bitter, frustrating and all-too-familiar defeat on Saturday, with Argentina tumbling out of the tournament with a 4-3 loss to a suddenly impressive France in the round of 16.

Meanwhile, 14th-ranked Uruguay will lock horns with fourth-ranked Portugal in the second clash of the day.

The Cristiano Ronaldo-led side, who failed to make it through the knockout stage last time, would be looking to not to repeat the same this time around.

On a related note, the full Argentina and France squads are as follow:

Argentina

Goalkeepers: Sergio Romero, Wilfredo Caballero, Franco Armani

Defenders: Gabriel Mercado , Cristian Ansaldi , Nicolas Otamendi, Federico Fazio, Marcos Rojo , Nicolas Tagliafico , Marcos Acuna

Midfielders: Javier Mascherano , Eduardo Salvio, Lucas Biglia , Giovani Lo Celso, Ever Banega, Manuel Lanzini , Maximiliano Meza, Angel di Maria , Cristian Pavon

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Paulo Dybala , Gonzalo Higuain , Sergio Aguero

France

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda, Alphonse Areola

Defenders: Djibril Sidibe, Benjamin Pavard, Samuel Umtiti, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Adil Rami, Benjamin Mendy, Lucas Hernandez

Midfielders: Paul Pogba, Corentin Tolisso, Blaise Matuidi, Ngolo Kante, Steven Nzonzi

Forwards: Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Florian Thauvin, Nabil Fekir, Thomas Lemar.