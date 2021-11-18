Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 18, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Mehbooba Mufti's Brother Answers ED's Summons Regarding Money Laundering Case

Tassaduq Hussain Mufti arrives in Enforcement Directorate office for questioning on money laundering case.

Mehbooba Mufti's Brother Answers ED's Summons Regarding Money Laundering Case
Mehbooba Mufti's brother answers ED's summons regarding money laundering case | PTI | Manveder Vashist

Trending

Mehbooba Mufti's Brother Answers ED's Summons Regarding Money Laundering Case
outlookindia.com
2021-11-18T18:53:12+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 18 Nov 2021, Updated: 18 Nov 2021 6:53 pm

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti's brother, Tassaduq Hussain Mufti appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in a money laundering case on Thursday.

Tassaduq, who was the tourism minister in his sister's cabinet, had his statement recorded under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).The criminal investigation pertains to funds allegedly received by him from some Kashmir-based businesses when Mehbooba Mufti was the chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

Mehbooba, too had been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the past in connection with the case. She told PTI on Wednesday that the summons to her brother was a political vendetta against her. "The moment I raise my voice against any wrongdoing, there is a summon waiting for someone from my family. This time it was my brother," she was reported to have being said.

Mehbooba said, she had been protesting against the killing of innocent civilians in Hyderpora on the outskirts of Srinagar city on Monday. Four people were killed in Hyderpora by police, who dubbed them "terrorists" and "harbourers of terrorists". However, the families of these people have contested the claims, saying they were innocent people.

The police's contradictory statements in the case have also raised eyebrows, prompting political leaders, including Mehbooba Mufti, to stage protests against the incident. The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday ordered a magisterial probe into the encounter.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

 With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Tasaduq Mufti New Delhi Srinagar Enforcement Directorate (ED) Money Laundering
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Herald New Era With Five-Wicket T20 Win Vs New Zealand

India Herald New Era With Five-Wicket T20 Win Vs New Zealand

Dani Alves Insisted On Returning To Help Barcelona Recover

Dani Alves Insisted On Returning To Help Barcelona Recover

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

Highway To The Skies

Highway To The Skies

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Prevented Public Hanging, POCSO Skin To Skin Judgement Quashed: 2 Times Attorney General Challenged HC Orders

Prevented Public Hanging, POCSO Skin To Skin Judgement Quashed: 2 Times Attorney General Challenged HC Orders

Priyam Shukla / This is the second time when the Attorney General of India has appealed on criminal side of a High Court judgement. Back in 1986, AG prevented a public execution.

Why Did Paytm Fail To Impress Investors On Market Debut Day?

Why Did Paytm Fail To Impress Investors On Market Debut Day?

Kundan Kishore / Paytm-owner One97 Communications India’s biggest initial public offering (IPO) failed to impress investors as Paytm shares listed at 9% discount and closed at Rs 1,560, 27.40% below the offer price.

No Warner, Marsh In Pietersen’s Dream 11 T20 World Cup Team

No Warner, Marsh In Pietersen’s Dream 11 T20 World Cup Team

Soumitra Bose / Kevin Pietersen has included three Pakistanis and two each from Sri Lanka and South Africa in his T20 World Cup dream XI.

Kashmir Civilian Killings: The Long Wait And The Agony After

Kashmir Civilian Killings: The Long Wait And The Agony After

Naseer Ganai / For the grieving kin of those killed in the recent spate, the wait for the body of the deceased is now one of pain and long hard struggle

Advertisement