Marvel Comics Co-Creator Stan Lee Dies At 95

Stan Lee was an American comic-book writer, editor, film executive producer, actor, and publisher.

Outlook Web Bureau 13 November 2018
Marvel Comics Co-Creator Stan Lee Dies At 95
Marvel Comics Co-Creator Stan Lee Dies At 95
Marvel legend Stan Lee, who revolutionized pop culture as the co-creator of iconic superheroes like Spider-Man and The Hulk who now dominate the world's movie screens, died on Monday. He was 95.

Lee has dealt with some illness over the past year, including pneumonia and some vision issues. He was declared dead at Cedar-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, an attorney for Lee’s daughter, J.C. Lee, told the Associated Press.

According to TMZ report, Lee was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Monday morning, where he later died.

"My father loved all of his fans. He was the greatest, most decent man," TMZ quoted Lee's daughter as saying.

Ryan Reynolds, who played the Marvel character Deadpool, tweeted, " Damn... RIP Stan. Thanks for everything." 

Born Stanley Lieber on Dec. 28, 1922 in New York City, Lee served as the head of Marvel Comics, and helped create most of the company’s famous characters, including the X-Men, Iron Man, Thor, Deadpool and the third highest grossing moving of all time - “Black Panther.”

(With inputs from agencies)

