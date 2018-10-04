﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Maneka Gandhi Asks Rajnath To Launch 'Panic Button' Feature On Phones For Women's Safety

Maneka Gandhi Asks Rajnath To Launch 'Panic Button' Feature On Phones For Women's Safety

The facility which is still in the pipeline will be installed in the mobile handsets to send a distress signal to the nearest Police Control Room (PCR) in an emergency situation.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 October 2018
Maneka Gandhi Asks Rajnath To Launch 'Panic Button' Feature On Phones For Women's Safety
Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi
File Photo
Maneka Gandhi Asks Rajnath To Launch 'Panic Button' Feature On Phones For Women's Safety
outlookindia.com
2018-10-04T21:00:32+0530

Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi on Thursday asked Home Minister Rajnath Singh to launch the panic 'button feature' on mobile handsets to provide emergency response to women in distress as soon as possible.

The facility which is still in the pipeline will be installed in the mobile handsets to send a distress signal to the nearest Police Control Room (PCR) in an emergency situation.

Moreover, it will also send signals to selected family members or friends identifying the location of the aggrieved woman through a satellite-based Global Positioning System (GPS).

The facility, which underwent trials recently saw family members of the users and the nearest three volunteers receiving SMS alerts. The minimum time for police dispatch vans to reach the user's site was recorded at two minutes while the maximum time was 26 minutes and average time recorded was 8 minutes.

The trial was successfully completed in 47 districts in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

 

(ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Maneka Gandhi Rajnath Singh Delhi Mobile Phones Sexuality: Indian Women National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Sensex Drops Over 800 Points Amid Fears Of Rate Hike, Plummeting Rupee
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters