Mahindra G4 Rexton To Launch On November 19

The Mahindra badged SsangYong G4 Rexton will rival the likes of the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour

15 October 2018
Mahindra is finally ready to replace the ageing SsangYong Rexton with its second-gen global model, the G4 Rexton, on 19 November, 2018. The soon-to-be flagship Mahindra SUV, which is codenamed the Y400,  is yet to receive its official name. Moreover, the SsangYong SUV will now come with a Mahindra badge as announced at the 2018 Auto Expo in February.

The second-gen Rexton will be locally assembled at Mahindra’s Chakan plant with CKD kits imported from SsangYong’s (Mahindra’ sub-brand) facility in South Korea. The full-size, body-on-frame SUV will have its own space in Mahindra’s revamped dealerships.

Like the international-spec SsangYong G4 Rexton, the Mahindra Y400 will be powered by a BSVI-ready 2.2-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine which produces 180PS of power and 420Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a  Mercedes-Benz-sourced 7-speed automatic transmission and is unlikely to come with a manual.

Full-size, body-on-frame SUVs have become significantly feature rich of late and the Y400 will be no exception. It’s expected to pack HID headlamps, LED DRLs, electric sunroof, dual-zone climate control, ventilated seats, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, nine airbags (segment-first), electric parking brake and brown leather upholstery, among others.

The rebadged SsangYong G4 Rexton will rival the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, the Ford Endeavour, Isuzu mu-X and the ageing Mitsubishi Pajero Sport. It is expected to be priced between Rs 25 lakh - Rs 30 lakh. Monocoque SUVs such as the new Honda CR-V, Volkswagen Tiguan and the Mitsubishi Outlander are also positioned in a similar price band. 

