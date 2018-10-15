Mahindra G4 Rexton To Launch On November 19

Mahindra is finally ready to replace the ageing SsangYong Rexton with its second-gen global model, the G4 Rexton, on 19 November, 2018. The soon-to-be flagship Mahindra SUV, which is codenamed the Y400, is yet to receive its official name. Moreover, the SsangYong SUV will now come with a Mahindra badge as announced at the 2018 Auto Expo in February.

The second-gen Rexton will be locally assembled at Mahindra’s Chakan plant with CKD kits imported from SsangYong’s (Mahindra’ sub-brand) facility in South Korea. The full-size, body-on-frame SUV will have its own space in Mahindra’s revamped dealerships.

Like the international-spec SsangYong G4 Rexton, the Mahindra Y400 will be powered by a BSVI-ready 2.2-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine which produces 180PS of power and 420Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a Mercedes-Benz-sourced 7-speed automatic transmission and is unlikely to come with a manual.

Full-size, body-on-frame SUVs have become significantly feature rich of late and the Y400 will be no exception. It’s expected to pack HID headlamps, LED DRLs, electric sunroof, dual-zone climate control, ventilated seats, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, nine airbags (segment-first), electric parking brake and brown leather upholstery, among others.

The rebadged SsangYong G4 Rexton will rival the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, the Ford Endeavour, Isuzu mu-X and the ageing Mitsubishi Pajero Sport. It is expected to be priced between Rs 25 lakh - Rs 30 lakh. Monocoque SUVs such as the new Honda CR-V, Volkswagen Tiguan and the Mitsubishi Outlander are also positioned in a similar price band.

