Friday, Jan 07, 2022
Maha Logs 36,265 COVID-19 Cases, Up 36 pc; Mumbai Tops 20,000-Mark In Record Rise

The new cases included 79 Omicron infections, taking the tally of those infected with the variant to 797. With these additions, the state's coronavirus tally rose to 67,93,297, while the death toll increased to 1,41,594.

Mumbai surpasses 20,000 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. PTI Photo

outlookindia.com
2022-01-07T10:59:08+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk
Published: 07 Jan 2022, Updated: 07 Jan 2022 10:59 am

Maharashtra on Thursday logged 36,265 new coronavirus cases, 36 per cent more than the previous day with Mumbai alone registering 20,181 infections, a fresh record for the city, while 13 more patients succumbed to the disease, health department officials said.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope said earlier in the day that the state government has not yet considered shutting down local trains in Mumbai and imposing inter-district travel restrictions as the number of hospitalisations was still low. He ruled out the possibility of a lockdown in the state at this point of time.

Mumbai alone reported 20,181 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a new record for the city, and four more deaths. The slum-dominated and densely populated Dharavi area of Mumbai recorded 107 new coronavirus cases, highest since the pandemic began in March 2020, civic officials said. The previous record of daily cases in the area was 99, recorded on April 8, 2021, during the second wave of the pandemic.

The state reported 9,727 more cases compared to Wednesday when 26,538 infections had come to light. A health department bulletin said 1,70,429 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative number in the state to 6,99,47,436. The state's active cases stand at 1,14,847, it added.

Tope and additional chief secretary (health) Pradeep Vyas met NCP president Sharad Pawar, whose party is part of the ruling combine, and discussed the coronavirus situation in Maharashtra and the restrictions currently in force. In Mumbai, the hospitalisation rate has not increased significantly and 80 per cent of hospital beds in the city were still unoccupied, Tope told reporters.

From the Magazine

A similar rise in infections had been seen during the second wave too last year, but this time around the demand for medical oxygen and the number of deaths have not increased, which was a positive sign, he added. The new infections are seen to be affecting the upper respiratory tract, including the nose and throat, more, and not so much the lungs, the health minister said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pawar on Thursday said she has tested positive for coronavirus. Bharati Pawar is the Lok Sabha member from Dindori in Nashik district of Maharashtra. Hemant Godse, a fellow MP from the district, had tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.

On the inoculation drive against coronavirus, the health department said 13,64,60,096 doses have been administered in the state so far. Of this, 3,16,746 doses were administered to children in the age group of 15-17 years. In a related development, a 16-year-old boy in Maharashtra's Nashik district was mistakenly administered a dose of Covishield vaccine instead of Covaxin. As per the Union government's directive, children in this category are supposed to get only Covaxin. But the boy did not suffer any adverse effects, a local health official said.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases: 67,93,297; new cases 36,265; death toll 1,41,594; active cases: 1,14,847; total tests 6,99,47,436. 

With inputs from PTI.

Outlook Web Desk Maharashtra Covid-19 Cases Covid Second Wave Covid-19 Vaccination
