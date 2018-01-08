The Website
08 January 2018 National

Madhya Pradsh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Son Launches His Political Career

Outlook Web Bureau
Courtesy: Youtube
2018-01-08T16:58:58+0530

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's son, Kartikey Singh Chouhan, has become the latest one to enter dynasty politics.

Addressing a rally here, where bypolls are due, Kartikey has hit out at Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and said, "An MP has asked my father to run away. This is politics at its lowest. People are watching all of this and will reply appropriately."

"My father has no enmity with anyone. He doesn't want to fight anyone. He only wants to fight poverty," he added.

The Sunday's public gathering at Shivpuri was Kartikey's first outside Budhni, the Vidhan Sabha constituency of his father.

The bypoll in Kolaras constituency was necessitated after the death of Congress MLA Ram Singh Yadav in October.

The constituency is important for both the BJP and Congress.

The Election Commission is, however, yet to announce a date for the byelection.

(ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Shivraj Singh Chouhan Madhya Pradesh BJP Politics Dynasties National Reportage

