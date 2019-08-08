Kashmir Live Updates | 70 Terrorists And Separatists Shifted To Agra Jail In Special Plane

A day after Pakistan expelled Indian envoy, the neigbouring country on Thursday stopped the Samjhauta Express at the Wagah border, citing security concerns, following which an Indian crew and guard escorted the train to Attari on the Indian side.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad was prevented from leaving the Srinagar airport, hours after the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister took a swipe at National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Azad was stopped after he arrived to hold a meeting with Congress leaders over the central government's decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the state.

Below are the live updates:

7:44pm: Around 70 terrorists and hardcore pro-Pakistan separatists from Kashmir valley have been shifted to Agra. The terrorists and separatists were shifted in a special plane provided by the Indian Air Force, ANI reported.

6:53pm: J&K Govt: As per directions issued by Chief Secretary Jammu and Kashmir, all Government employees who are working at divisional level, district level and those serving in civil secretariat Srinagar, to report back to their duties with immediate effect.



All the educational institutions including government and private schools shall re-open with effect from 9th of August 2019, to function as usual, reports ANI

5:59pm: Govt has ruined a state, BJP should be ashamed of it, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

5:01pm: Pakistan is ready to review its decision against India if New Delhi agreed to reconsider its actions on Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

4:50pm: Pakistan has banned Indian films from being screened in cinemas across the nation. Firdous Ashiq Awan, special assistant to Pakistan PM Imran Khan on Information and Broadcasting, claimed this action was in retaliation to India's abrogation of Article 370.

4:12pm: Deepak Kumar, CPRO, Northern Railways said that the Samjhauta Express is still continuing. He said Pakistan authorities had raised issues regarding security of the train's crew and guard. "We have told them that situation this side is perfectly normal," ANI quoted Kumar as saying.

Kumar said the train is standing on the Wagah side with around 110 passengers onboard. "Our engine has also left from Attari. We'll bring the train from Wagah to Attari. Seventy passengers are waiting here who will travel to Pakistan.

"So to say that the train has been cancelled is not right."

3:24pm: Pakistan has closed the Samjhauta Express train service with India, says Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

3:05pm: Indian crew members and the guard escorted the Samjhauta Express from Wagah border to Attari after Pakistan authorities stopped the train on their side, sources said. "When we received the information from the Pakistani authorities at around 2:14 pm, we assured them that there are no security concerns and the train should come here. However, we also told them that if necessary an Indian crew and guard will escort the train to Attari," a senior railway official told PTI.

2:58pm: Pakistan stops Samjhauta Express at Wagah border, passengers stranded: News agency PTI quoting Indian Railway sources