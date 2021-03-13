March 13, 2021
Corona
Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe, 2nd Test, Day 4, Live Cricket Scores: AFG Impose Follow-On, ZIM Trail By 234 Runs

Catch the live cricket scores and updates of day 4 of the Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd Test match from Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi here

Outlook Web Bureau 13 March 2021
Rashid Khan took 4/138 as Zimbabwe were made to follow-on by Afghanistan.
Courtesy: Twitter (@ICC)
2021-03-13T11:40:05+05:30

Afghanistan continued to dominate the second Test against Zimbabwe for the third straight day at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Friday. At the close of play on Day 3, Zimbabwe were 24/0 in 13 overs in their second innings after Afghanistan imposed the follow on. Zimbabwe were dismissed for 287 in their first outing in reply to Afghanistan's 545/4 d. Catch the live cricket scores and updates of day 4 of the Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd Test match from Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi here

