Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

SL Vs WI, Second Test, Live Cricket Scores: Ramesh Mendis (5/57) Triggers West Indies (211/8) Collapse, Lead By 7 Runs

Follow live cricket scores of Day 3 of the second Test between Sri Lanka vs West Indies in Galle. West Indies are replying to Sri Lanka's first innings score of 204 all out in a rain-hit contest.

SL Vs WI, Second Test, Live Cricket Scores: Ramesh Mendis (5/57) Triggers West Indies (211/8) Collapse, Lead By 7 Runs
Captain Kraigg Brathwaite's fifty leads West Indies against Sri Lanka in Galle on Wednesday. Follow here Day 3 live cricket scores and updates of the second SL vs WI Test. | AP

Trending

SL Vs WI, Second Test, Live Cricket Scores: Ramesh Mendis (5/57) Triggers West Indies (211/8) Collapse, Lead By 7 Runs
outlookindia.com
2021-12-01T14:50:55+05:30
Koushik Paul
Koushik Paul

Koushik Paul

More stories from Koushik Paul
View All

Published: 01 Dec 2021, Updated: 01 Dec 2021 2:50 pm

West Indies have made a confident start to their first innings after their left-arm spinners Veerasammy Permaul and Jomel Warrican grabbed nine wickets to send Sri Lanka crashing to 204 all out on Tuesday. The Caribbeans, in a must-win game at Galle, started Day 3 on 113/1 and so far have been on top. Captain Kraigg Brathwaite has been the driving force for the visitors with a well-made 72. Follow here Day 3 live cricket scores of SL vs WI first Test.

(LIVE SCORECARD | IPL RETENTION LIST)

14:38 PM IST: Lanka comeback 

What a comeback bt Sri Lanka! West Indies lose four wickets in 17 runs to look down the barrel. From 191/4, West Indies slump to 211/8. Ramesh Mendis once again doing the trick for the hosts with a fifer.  

14:07 PM IST: Lanka claw back

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

Sri Lanka are slowly clawing back into the game as Roston Chase bites the dust. Ramesh Mendis gets his second as Chase hits straight into the hands of Nissanka at leg gully. West Indies 191/4 

13:19 PM IST: Brathwaite departs

The wicket Sri Lanka wanted. Kraigg Brathwaite departs, clean bowled by Lasith Embuldeniya for a well-made 72. West Indies 166/3. Shai Hope and Roston Chase at the crease. 

13:10 PM IST: Leading from the front

There is no stopping Kraigg Brathwaite. The captain is taking his time in the middle, something which he didn't in the previous Test and is leading from the front. West Indies look for a big score. West Indies 166/2  

12:09 PM IST: Lunch 

West Indies enjoyed yet another session and are comfortably placed 145/2 in reply to Sri Lanka's 204 in the first innings. Kraigg Brathwaite is leading from the front with an unbeaten 62. The only dent in the Windies innings today was caused by Ramesh Mendis who dismissed Nkrumah Bonner for 35

11:52 AM IST: Lanka get breakthrough

Nkrumah Bonner's resistance ends. Ramesh Mendis traps Bonner plumb in front, for a well-made 35 off 95 balls. West Indies 143/2

 11:28: Bonner in form

Nkrumah Bonner is continuing in the same vein he did in the first Test match. The right-hander is playing a perfect second fiddle against the Sri Lankan spinners today, currently batting at 30. West Indies 130/1    

10:49 AM IST: 50 for captain

Fifty for Kraigg Brathwaite. The West Indies captain pushes Ramesh Mendis for a single to bring up his 23rd half-century in Tests.

10:36 AM IST: Windes look confident

100 up for West Indies. Kraigg Brathwaite has so far looked good for his 48 not out while Nkrumah Bonner is batting at  14. West Indies 106/1

10:02 AM IST: Good start by Windies 

A couple of fours since the start of the third day's play. Nkrumah Bonner (5*) and skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (27*) are currently batting. West Indies 78/1  

9:30 AM IST: Bright sunny morning

Good morning everyone. Some good news in this Test match. It's a bright sunny morning here in Galle and the match is likely to start on time. 

Sri Lanka, who are leading the two-match series 1-0, suffered a dramatic collapse on Tuesday after starting Day 2 at 113 for one. Veerasammy Permaul, in his first Test in more than five years, took 5 for 35 to register his first five-wicket haul and Jomel Warrican took a career-best 4 for 50.

Sri Lanka lost their last nine wickets for 98 runs and clearly lost the advantage of winning the toss. West Indies have looked good in their reply. When play was called off due to rain, West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite was on 22 and Nkhrumah Bonner on 1. The tourists trailed Sri Lanka by 135 runs with nine wickets in hand.

Rain is playing a big part in the match, with two sessions lost on the first day and a session’s worth of overs on Tuesday. Sri Lanka won the first Test by 187 runs at Galle and the West Indies must win the second to draw the series.

Tags

Koushik Paul Dimuth Karunaratne Jason Holder Galle Cricket West Indies Cricket Team Sri Lanka national cricket team Sri Lanka vs West Indies Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Cricket South Africa Dispels Omicron Threat, Woos India With Virus Safe Bio-Bubble Environment

Cricket South Africa Dispels Omicron Threat, Woos India With Virus Safe Bio-Bubble Environment

Omicron Threat: We Still Have Time To Decide On India’s Tour Of South Africa - Sourav Ganguly

Badminton World Tour Finals: India’s Kidambi Srikanth Makes Winning Start In Bali

Premier League 2021-22: 14 Games And Counting – Newcastle United’s Winless Run Continues

Coronavirus Postpones Czech Republic Vs Belarus 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifier

SA A Vs IND A: Pacers Give India A Upper Hand On Day 1 Stumps Of Second Unofficial Test

IPL Retention: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Glenn Maxwell, Venkatesh Iyer Among Players Retained - Full List

ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC Humble East Bengal 6-4 In Epic 10-goal Thriller

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Storm Arwen Leaves UK Freezing In The Dark Under Blanket Of Snow

Storm Arwen Leaves UK Freezing In The Dark Under Blanket Of Snow

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

AUS Vs ENG: Jos Buttler Wants Second Day-night Test During England's Ashes Tour

AUS Vs ENG: Jos Buttler Wants Second Day-night Test During England's Ashes Tour

Peng Shuai: European Union Wants 'Verifiable Proof' Chinese Tennis Player Is Safe

Peng Shuai: European Union Wants 'Verifiable Proof' Chinese Tennis Player Is Safe

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan Clash With Mumbai City FC In Revenge Match

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan Clash With Mumbai City FC In Revenge Match

Men's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup: India Vs Belgium, Quarterfinal - Preview

Men's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup: India Vs Belgium, Quarterfinal - Preview

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi’s Meeting With Vladimir Putin Likely To Reaffirm Indo-Russia Links

PM Modi’s Meeting With Vladimir Putin Likely To Reaffirm Indo-Russia Links

Seema Guha / Though Narendra Modi’s foreign policy is seen as tilting towards the US, he is aware of the importance of Russia and the need to maintain the special and privileged strategic partnership with Moscow.

Omicron Scare: All You Need To Know About India's New Travel Rules Effective From Today

Omicron Scare: All You Need To Know About India's New Travel Rules Effective From Today

Outlook Web Desk / Health Ministry has separated travelers coming from Omicron Variant 'Countries at-risk' from other international travelers. Check the list here, along with other guidelines.

'Don't Worry About Omicron,' Cricket South Africa Woos Team India With Safe Bio Bubble

'Don't Worry About Omicron,' Cricket South Africa Woos Team India With Safe Bio Bubble

Soumitra Bose / Several sporting events in South Africa and elsewhere in the world are being cancelled due to travel restrictions in the wake of the new coronavirus variant, Omicron.

Omicron: Should Pregnant Women Be Worried About New Covid-19 Mutations?

Omicron: Should Pregnant Women Be Worried About New Covid-19 Mutations?

Outlook Web Desk / Amid the emergence of the Omicron variant, researchers in France say vaccination may be useful to protect women and their babies against Covid-19.

Advertisement