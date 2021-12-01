SL Vs WI, Second Test, Live Cricket Scores: Ramesh Mendis (5/57) Triggers West Indies (211/8) Collapse, Lead By 7 Runs

West Indies have made a confident start to their first innings after their left-arm spinners Veerasammy Permaul and Jomel Warrican grabbed nine wickets to send Sri Lanka crashing to 204 all out on Tuesday. The Caribbeans, in a must-win game at Galle, started Day 3 on 113/1 and so far have been on top. Captain Kraigg Brathwaite has been the driving force for the visitors with a well-made 72. Follow here Day 3 live cricket scores of SL vs WI first Test.

14:38 PM IST: Lanka comeback

What a comeback bt Sri Lanka! West Indies lose four wickets in 17 runs to look down the barrel. From 191/4, West Indies slump to 211/8. Ramesh Mendis once again doing the trick for the hosts with a fifer.

14:07 PM IST: Lanka claw back

Sri Lanka are slowly clawing back into the game as Roston Chase bites the dust. Ramesh Mendis gets his second as Chase hits straight into the hands of Nissanka at leg gully. West Indies 191/4

13:19 PM IST: Brathwaite departs

The wicket Sri Lanka wanted. Kraigg Brathwaite departs, clean bowled by Lasith Embuldeniya for a well-made 72. West Indies 166/3. Shai Hope and Roston Chase at the crease.

13:10 PM IST: Leading from the front

There is no stopping Kraigg Brathwaite. The captain is taking his time in the middle, something which he didn't in the previous Test and is leading from the front. West Indies look for a big score. West Indies 166/2

12:09 PM IST: Lunch

West Indies enjoyed yet another session and are comfortably placed 145/2 in reply to Sri Lanka's 204 in the first innings. Kraigg Brathwaite is leading from the front with an unbeaten 62. The only dent in the Windies innings today was caused by Ramesh Mendis who dismissed Nkrumah Bonner for 35

11:52 AM IST: Lanka get breakthrough

Nkrumah Bonner's resistance ends. Ramesh Mendis traps Bonner plumb in front, for a well-made 35 off 95 balls. West Indies 143/2

11:28: Bonner in form

Nkrumah Bonner is continuing in the same vein he did in the first Test match. The right-hander is playing a perfect second fiddle against the Sri Lankan spinners today, currently batting at 30. West Indies 130/1

10:49 AM IST: 50 for captain

Fifty for Kraigg Brathwaite. The West Indies captain pushes Ramesh Mendis for a single to bring up his 23rd half-century in Tests.

10:36 AM IST: Windes look confident

100 up for West Indies. Kraigg Brathwaite has so far looked good for his 48 not out while Nkrumah Bonner is batting at 14. West Indies 106/1

10:02 AM IST: Good start by Windies

A couple of fours since the start of the third day's play. Nkrumah Bonner (5*) and skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (27*) are currently batting. West Indies 78/1

9:30 AM IST: Bright sunny morning

Good morning everyone. Some good news in this Test match. It's a bright sunny morning here in Galle and the match is likely to start on time.

Sri Lanka, who are leading the two-match series 1-0, suffered a dramatic collapse on Tuesday after starting Day 2 at 113 for one. Veerasammy Permaul, in his first Test in more than five years, took 5 for 35 to register his first five-wicket haul and Jomel Warrican took a career-best 4 for 50.

Sri Lanka lost their last nine wickets for 98 runs and clearly lost the advantage of winning the toss. West Indies have looked good in their reply. When play was called off due to rain, West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite was on 22 and Nkhrumah Bonner on 1. The tourists trailed Sri Lanka by 135 runs with nine wickets in hand.

Rain is playing a big part in the match, with two sessions lost on the first day and a session’s worth of overs on Tuesday. Sri Lanka won the first Test by 187 runs at Galle and the West Indies must win the second to draw the series.