Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021
SL vs WI, Live Cricket Scores, 1st Test, Day 3: Sri Lanka Have Advantage Vs West Indies In Galle

Follow live cricket scores of the first Test between Sri Lanka vs West Indies in Galle. West Indies have never won a Test match in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka are on top in the first Test at Galle. Can West Indies avoid a follow-on on Tuesday? Follow live cricket scores of SL vs WI Day 3 here. | Photo: Cricket Sri Lanka/AP

2021-11-23T09:10:00+05:30
Koushik Paul
Koushik Paul

Koushik Paul

Published: 22 Nov 2021, Updated: 23 Nov 2021 9:10 am

Sri Lanka are on top in the first Test against the West Indies in Galle. The home team has taken full advantage of the spinning conditions and after scoring 386 in their first innings, have caught the Caribbeans in a web of spin. West Indies start Day 3 on Tuesday at 113 for six, still needing another 74 runs to avoid the follow-on. Get live cricket scores of SL vs WI here.

Live Scorecard | Day 2 Highlights | Cricket News

9:07 PM IST: 74 to avoid follow-on

West Indies are still 74 runs away to avoid follow-on on and with Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers at the crease, the Carribeans can still hope for a fightback, maybe even more. 

9:03 PM IST: Day 3

Good morning everyone once again. It's Day 3 of the first Test match between Sri Lanka and West Indies, and what an exciting two days of cricket it has been. 

Day 3 Preview

The script unfolded as expected although Sri Lanka could have put on a better score on the board after making a solid start on Day 1 on Sunday. The home team started the day at 267 for three but lost their last seven wickets for 119 runs. West Indies off-spinner Roston Chase took 5 for 83, his fourth Test five-wicket haul, while left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican claimed 3 for 87.

Little did the West Indians know that the Sri Lankans would be paying back in the same coin as West Indies faltered chasing Lanka's 386, which now looks like a formidable score.

Sri Lanka spinners Ramesh Mendis (3/23) and Praveen Jayawickrama (2/25) shared five wickets to leave West Indies struggling. Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers (batting on 22) are good enough for a fightback. How the West Indians apply themselves will be crucial as the ball is expected to turn even more on Day 3.

West Indies have never won a Test match in Sri Lanka.

