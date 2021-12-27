SA Vs IND, Live Cricket Scores, 1st Test, Day 2: Play Called Off Due To Rain

India will aim to consolidate their position on Day 2 of the first Test against South Africa in Centurion. India, who have never won a Test series in South Africa, have begun well. KL Rahul was India's standout man as he scored a classy century as India ended Day 1 on 272 for three wickets. Get here day 2 live cricket scores and updates of SA vs IND.

Scorecard | Streaming | Ball-by-Ball Commentary | Ashes Blog

5:23 PM IST: It's stopped raining. Meanwhile, here are some unforgettable moments in world sports in 2021, in pictures.

4:37 PM IST: It's pouring. And it's grim...

It's pouring at SuperSport Park ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ§ï¸ÂÂÂÂ It's gotten darker as well as the ground remains under covers ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/vdUJiNeDTS — BCCI (@BCCI) December 27, 2021

4:16 PM IST: Then, it's back again.

4:04 PM IST: Rain has stopped!

3:00 PM IST: Lunch

Early lunch in Centurion.

UPDATE: Just when it was getting brighter here in Centurion, it has started to rain once again ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¦ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ The covers are back on the field Early Lunch has been taken ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ² Lunch timing: 11:30 AM SAST to 12:10PM SAST ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¦#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/1Xd4V7sPmG — BCCI (@BCCI) December 27, 2021

2:27 PM IST: Ok. the rain is back in Centurion. And the scheduled inspection is as good as canceled, for some time.

2:35 PM IST: There will be an inspection around 3:00 PM IST.

2:16 PM IST: Rain has stopped, but covers are still on. Even if the rain stays away, it will take some to make the ground play-worthy.

1:59 PM IST: Meanwhile, here is a look at the world sports and Indian sports in 2021.

1:41 PM IST: Groundstaff were drying up the ground, then rain returns again. The day's order of play, it seems.

1:16 PM IST: Delay

Start to second day's play delayed due to rain.

It's a rainy morning here in Centurion âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ We are waiting for the skies to clear up ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ»#TeamIndia | #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/wxkFWDEbnS — BCCI (@BCCI) December 27, 2021

Day 2 Preview

The Centurion wicket has been good for batting and KL Rahul has taken maximum advantage of it. After India won the toss, Rahul and Mayank Agarwal had put together India's first century opening stand in South Africa since 2010. Agarwal and Virat Kohli, badly in need of a big score, could not convert their good starts. Rahul did.

The much-touted South African pace attack was well handled by the Indian top order. Lungi Ngidi (3/45) was the only wicket-taker for the hosts and he was lucky too. Kohli's wicket was a gift as the Indian captain chased a wide ball and nicked it.

India will aim to consolidate their position on Monday. KL Rahul will start at his overnight score of 122 and Ajinkya Rahane, another Indian veteran who is in dire need to score a big one and secure his Test future, is batting on 40. This Rahul-Rahane duo has put on 73 runs for the fourth wicket and is looking good for more.

The series is the first assignment away from home for new India coach Rahul Dravid and India is searching for their first win in South Africa on their eighth Test tour to South Africa.