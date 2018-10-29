Lion Air Passenger Jet Crashes In Indonesia

A Lion Air Boeing 737 passenger plane came down crashing minutes after taking off from here, said Indonesian officials.

"It has been confirmed that it has crashed," Yusuf Latif, a spokesman for the national search and rescue agency told the media.

Flight JT-610 was on a scheduled flight from the Indonesian capital to Pangkal Pinang, the main city in the Bangka Belitung Islands.

Lion Air flight from Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang which lost contact with air traffic controllers at 6.33 am has crashed, reports Reuters quoting Indonesia search and rescue official pic.twitter.com/KCBZtVG2DA — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2018

It lost contact with ground control a few minutes after take-off, as it was crossing the sea, the BBC reported.

It was not immediately clear how many people were on board the plane, a Lion Air official earlier told the BBC, and added that the company did not yet know what had happened to the plane.

The aircraft was reported to be a Boeing 737 MAX 8, a model only in use since 2016.

(IANS)