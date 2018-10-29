Lion Air Passenger Jet Crashes In Indonesia

﻿
Flight JT-610 was on a scheduled flight from the Indonesian capital to Pangkal Pinang, the main city in the Bangka Belitung Islands.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 October 2018
A Lion Air Boeing 737 passenger plane came down crashing minutes after taking off from here, said Indonesian officials.

"It has been confirmed that it has crashed," Yusuf Latif, a spokesman for the national search and rescue agency told the media.

Flight JT-610 was on a scheduled flight from the Indonesian capital to Pangkal Pinang, the main city in the Bangka Belitung Islands.

It lost contact with ground control a few minutes after take-off, as it was crossing the sea, the BBC reported.

It was not immediately clear how many people were on board the plane, a Lion Air official earlier told the BBC, and added that the company did not yet know what had happened to the plane.

The aircraft was reported to be a Boeing 737 MAX 8, a model only in use since 2016.

(IANS)

