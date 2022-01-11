Newsflash: Lata Mangeshkar Admitted To ICU After Testing Positive For Covid-19

Legendary singer and Bollywood personality Lata Mangeshkar has been admitted to the ICU of Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital after she tested positive for COVID-19.

As reported by India Today, Mangeshkar’s niece Rachana confirmed the news and said that she has mild symptons.

Rachna said, "She is doing fine; has been kept in ICU only for precautionary reasons considering her age. Please respect our privacy and keep Didi in your prayers."

Mangeshkar was brought to the hospital in November 2019 with viral chest congestion. The singer was eventually cured of the virus. After 28 days, she was sent home. Mangeshkar used Twitter to let her fans know that she was feeling much better.

"For the past 28 days, I was at Breach Candy hospital. I was diagnosed with pneumonia. The doctors preferred that I extend my stay in hospital and go home when completely healthy.”

Today, I am back home with the blessings of Mai and Baba I have my deepest gratitude to all my well-wishers all over. Your prayers and good wishes have worked and I humbly bow down to each one of you," Mangeshkar had written.

In 2019, Mangeshkar debuted on Instagram. She has been a frequent user of the social networking platform. Last September, the legendary singer turned 92 years old.



She was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2001 in recognition of her contributions to the country. She is only the second vocalist to receive this honour, after MS Subbulakshmi.

Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and several National Film Awards have all been bestowed upon Lata Mangeshkar.