Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Newsflash: Lata Mangeshkar Admitted To ICU After Testing Positive For Covid-19

Singer Lata Mangeshkar is experiencing mild symptoms and is currently in ICU.

Newsflash: Lata Mangeshkar Admitted To ICU After Testing Positive For Covid-19
The singer had tested positive for Covid-19. | Instagram\LataMangeshkar

Trending

Newsflash: Lata Mangeshkar Admitted To ICU After Testing Positive For Covid-19
outlookindia.com
2022-01-11T13:06:00+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 11 Jan 2022, Updated: 11 Jan 2022 1:06 pm

Legendary singer and Bollywood personality Lata Mangeshkar has been admitted to the ICU of Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital after she tested positive for COVID-19.

As reported by India Today, Mangeshkar’s niece Rachana confirmed the news and said that she has mild symptons.

Rachna said, "She is doing fine; has been kept in ICU only for precautionary reasons considering her age. Please respect our privacy and keep Didi in your prayers."

Mangeshkar was brought to the hospital in November 2019 with viral chest congestion. The singer was eventually cured of the virus. After 28 days, she was sent home. Mangeshkar used Twitter to let her fans know that she was feeling much better.

"For the past 28 days, I was at Breach Candy hospital. I was diagnosed with pneumonia. The doctors preferred that I extend my stay in hospital and go home when completely healthy.”

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Today, I am back home with the blessings of Mai and Baba I have my deepest gratitude to all my well-wishers all over. Your prayers and good wishes have worked and I humbly bow down to each one of you," Mangeshkar had written.

In 2019, Mangeshkar debuted on Instagram. She has been a frequent user of the social networking platform. Last September, the legendary singer turned 92 years old. 


She was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2001 in recognition of her contributions to the country. She is only the second vocalist to receive this honour, after MS Subbulakshmi. 

Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and several National Film Awards have all been bestowed upon Lata Mangeshkar.

 

 

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Lata Mangeshkar Mumbai Bollywood Singer COVID 19 Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Love, Permanence And The Taj Mahal

Love, Permanence And The Taj Mahal

Ayushmann And Aparshakti Khurrana To Live In The Same Apartment Worth Rs 19 Cr And 7 Cr

Akshay Kumar To Shoot Underwater For 'Ram Setu'

Pankaj Tripathi Begins Shooting for ‘Criminal Justice’ Season 3

Kashmira Pardeshi: On OTT, More Than Face Value, Content Value Works

Rajiv Adatia: Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash Have Never Broken Up, They Just Argued And Had Fights

What Made Kritika Kamra Say Yes To ‘Kaun Banegi Shikharwati’

Raghav Tiwari Trusts Veganism To Lead Healthy Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Trent Boult In 300-Club As New Zealand Rout Bangladesh To Tie Series

Trent Boult In 300-Club As New Zealand Rout Bangladesh To Tie Series

Pilgrimage By The Sea

Pilgrimage By The Sea

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

Golden Globes 2022: Best Of The Golden Globe Red Carpet

Golden Globes 2022: Best Of The Golden Globe Red Carpet

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Raghav Tiwari Trusts Veganism To Lead Healthy Lifestyle

Raghav Tiwari Trusts Veganism To Lead Healthy Lifestyle

Ridhima Pandit's Backless Photos Set The Temperatures Soaring On This Chilly Monday

Ridhima Pandit's Backless Photos Set The Temperatures Soaring On This Chilly Monday

Ram Kapoor Narrates A Hilarious Incident Of How He Got Locked Inside The Bathroom

Ram Kapoor Narrates A Hilarious Incident Of How He Got Locked Inside The Bathroom

'Bigg Boss 15': Shamita Shetty And Divya Agarwal Get Into A Heated Argument

'Bigg Boss 15': Shamita Shetty And Divya Agarwal Get Into A Heated Argument

Read More from Outlook

How Crypto Fear and Greed Index Reflects The Market Sentiment: All You Need to Know

How Crypto Fear and Greed Index Reflects The Market Sentiment: All You Need to Know

Harsh Kumar / Crypto Fear and Greed Index measure the sentiment of the cryptocurrency market. While it is an indicator of the overall market sentiment, an investing decision has to be based on several other inputs.

Time Of The Living Dead: How Zombie Films Have Dealt With Apocalypse

Time Of The Living Dead: How Zombie Films Have Dealt With Apocalypse

Jai Arjun Singh / There is a long-standing connection between zombies and pandemics in horror lore, but there isn’t always a definite answer to the question: which came first?

Decoding The Politics Behind Novak Djokovic’s Visa Battle With Australian Government

Decoding The Politics Behind Novak Djokovic’s Visa Battle With Australian Government

Ankit Kumar Singh / Current Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison seems to be gaining political mileage by denying the world's No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic entry in the first Grand Slam of the year.

Covid-19 Spike In Delhi But Demand For Oxygen Support Low: Top Covid Hospitals

Covid-19 Spike In Delhi But Demand For Oxygen Support Low: Top Covid Hospitals

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital in Delhi, which is one of India’s biggest hospitals for dedicated facilities for Covid-19 patients, hasn’t received a single Omicron-confirmed patient to date which required oxygen support.

Advertisement