13 July 2018 Last Updated at 12:25 pm National

Law Recognises Each Community Can Have Own Rules: Ansari On Sharia Courts

Last week, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board had said it plans to open Darul-Qaza (Sharia courts) to resolve issues in line with Islamic laws.
2018-07-13T12:25:18+0530

Amid opposition over suggestions to set up Sharia courts, former Vice President Hamid Ansari has said that law recognises that each community can have its own rules.

He also said that people are confusing social practices with legal systems.

"People are confusing social practices with legal systems. The legal system is there but our law also recognises that each community can have its own rules. Personal law in India covers four subjects -- marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption. Each community in India has got the right to practice it as per our law," Ansari told television channel India Today.

Last week, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board had said it plans to open Darul-Qaza (Sharia courts) to resolve issues in line with Islamic laws. However, the proposal has been opposed by the government.

 

