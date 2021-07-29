Ladakh Witnesses Quick Progress In Power Scenario: Lieutenant Governor

Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur said that Ladakh has witnessed a positive transformation in it's power status in a short span of time.He asserted that the power sector holds a potential prospect for changing the the face of the union territory as solar, hydrogen and geothermal projects already underway.

Mathur also added that power supply has been activated in many new areas which reflects on the statistics of power consumption which has grown by more than 10 per cent in last one year.

He, on the other hand, reiterated the need for time-bound removal of all diesel generator sets to achieve carbon neutrality in the region.

The Lt Governor was discussing the ongoing and future projects of the Power Development Department (PDD) with Secretary Power Ravinder Dangi, Chief Engineer Distribution Ghulam Ahmad Mir and Superintending Engineer PDD Tsewang Paljor here, an official spokesperson said.

Through a presentation, the secretary power informed the meeting of upcoming projects such as installation of new transformers in Leh city to address the issue of low voltage, introduction of smart metering system, maintenance and replacement of DG sets.

It was noted that smart metering systems would help strengthen the mechanism of revenue collection and the department is pacing up the implementation of the project, the spokesperson said.

Discussing the project of undergrounding distribution lines in Leh and Kargil towns, Mathur stressed on its importance and directed the department to include the project under the Smart City projects to be implemented in both Leh and Kargil cities.

The meeting also discussed developments in projects being undertaken with various power companies, including the 5MW solar power plant project at Zanskar, the Detailed Project Report of which is in progress, the spokesperson said.

Further, discussing the power project to be undertaken in Changthang region by PDD, the Lt Governor stressed that all works must be done in consultation with the Wildlife Department and that conservation of the wildlife, including the avifauna is pivotal in all developmental works.

(With PTI Inputs)

