Kolkata: Women Protesting Against Moral Policing, Abused, Molested

Three women were allegedly abused and molested by unknown persons while protesting against a recent moral policing incident which had taken place in Kolkata Metro.

One of the victims told ANI, "Our protest was peaceful when a man came in and began abusing us. When I tried to talk to him he pushed me."

A complaint has been lodged at Sithi Police station in this regard and police have initiated the enquiry.

On April 30, a young couple was forced out of Kolkata Metro railway coach and thrashed by fellow middle-aged commuters at Dum Dum metro station for hugging inside the coach.

The photographs of the incident, clicked by an eyewitness, were published in a Bengali daily on Tuesday.

A group of students also held a protest in this regard at Dum Dum station the next day.

ANI