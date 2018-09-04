Majerhat Bridge Collapses In South Kolkata, Many Feared Trapped

Several people are feared trapped after a portion of a bridge collapsed in South Kolkata on Tuesday afternoon.

The Majerhat bridge reportedly collapsed around 4:45pm. The area has several under-construction buildings nearby.

State minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said she has heard about the death of five persons in the incident but it was yet to be confirmed.

Minister Firhad Hakim said six people have been admitted to the hospital.

As crowds gathered at the spot in congested Alipore locality, where mangled cars were buried under the debris of the bridge, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the first priority is to rescue the injured and those who are trapped.

"Our team is focused on relief and rescue work. Our priority is relief and rescue. Rest of the investigation will be done later," said Banerjee, who is in Darjeeling.

An eyewitness said some people in a minibus and private cars were trapped.

Majerhat bridge in South Kolkata has collapsed. More details awaited. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/9RFf7hrxCf — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the incident 'unfortunate'.

"The collapse of a part of a bridge in Kolkata is deeply unfortunate. My thoughts are with the families of the victims. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest," Modi said in a tweet.

Fire brigade, police and NDRF personnel are engaged in rescue work.

An Army field hospital detachment has also been sent to the accident site, news agency ANI reported.

Circular Railway services were also affected after the bridge collapse, an Eastern Railway spokesperson said.

EMU local train services were suspended from 4.45 pm owing to the collapse of a portion of the bridge, the official said.

On March 31, 2016, a 150 m (490 ft) steel span of the under-construction Vivekananda flyover in the Girish Park neighbourhood of Kolkata, India, collapsed. At least 25 people died and more than 80 were injured in the incident.

