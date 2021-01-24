Nashik Farmers On Road To Join Massive Rally At Azad Maidan In Mumbai Tomorrow

A slew of farmers from as many as 21 districts of Maharashtra assembled at Nashik on Saturday and began their march towards Mumbai in order to register their protest and intensify the agitation against the new farm laws that had been enacted in September last year.

The sea of farmers walking on the highways will be covering a distance of about 180 kilometres.

About 1,200 farmers decided to travel to Mumbai by vehicles.

The march is taking place under the banner of All India Kisan Sabha. The farmers are to conduct a massive rally to Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on January 25 which will be organised by Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha.

Many more farmers are expected to join the protest in order to intensify the protest against the new farm laws from January 23 to 26. The farmers taking part in the vehicle rally will converge at Azad Maidan on January 24 and begin a three-day sit-in. A flag hoisting ceremony will also take place on January 26.

The rally will be addressed by former Union agriculture minister and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, state Congress president Balasaheb Thorat and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.

Last month Pawas issued a warning and said the centre should not test farmers' patience.

A delegation will also present a memorandum to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the release said.

Enacted in September last year, the three laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several border points of Delhi since November 28 last year, demanding a repeal of these laws.

Multiple rounds of talks between the government and farmer unions have failed to break the impasse so far, while the Supreme Court has appointed a panel for resolution.

(With PTI inputs.)

