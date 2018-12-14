﻿
Home »  Website »  International »  Kim Jong-Un ‘Nuclear Bomb’ Beauty Face Masks Taken Off Shelves After Outcry, But Demand Is Still High

Kim Jong-Un ‘Nuclear Bomb’ Beauty Face Masks Taken Off Shelves After Outcry, But Demand Is Still High

Dozens of Koreans have posted pictures of themselves on social media with the masks, which cost 4,000 won, the BBC said.

Outlook Web Bureau 14 December 2018
Kim Jong-Un ‘Nuclear Bomb’ Beauty Face Masks Taken Off Shelves After Outcry, But Demand Is Still High
More than 25,000 of the facial masks have been sold in South Korea since June.
Image source: Instagram
Kim Jong-Un ‘Nuclear Bomb’ Beauty Face Masks Taken Off Shelves After Outcry, But Demand Is Still High
outlookindia.com
2018-12-14T09:59:18+0530

A South Korean fashion and cosmetics firm has stirred controversy with a facial mask featuring Kim Jong-un prompting many stores to pull the product of the shelves.

The so-called "nuke masks" were created by 5149, a South Korean fashion and cosmetics company. It said it has sold more than 25,000 "unification moisture nuclear masks" since June, the BBC reported.

Many South Korean stores, though, halted the sales amid a public backlash and concerns over the masks' legality.

In South Korea it is illegal to speak favourably of the North Korean government, though the law is rarely enforced.

Dozens of Koreans have posted pictures of themselves on social media with the masks, which cost 4,000 won, the BBC said.

Propaganda-style slogans claim the masks contain mineral water from Mount Paektu, the sacred, active volcano, which is the birthplace of Dangun, founder of the first Korean kingdom more than 4,000 years ago, according to Korean mythology.

"Personally, I don't like merchandise promoting a certain political agenda," Irene Kim, a South Korean skincare expert, told the South China Morning Post.

"A few years ago, North Korea was the largest threat to our country? Kim Jong-un was seen as a dictator and a tyrant who would stop at nothing to disrupt world peace, now he's become the face of a popular face mask," she added.

The North Korean leader and his regime have been criticised by the UN for "systematic, widespread" human rights abuses.

Both North and South Korea are still technically at war, but leaders from both countries attended talks this year over denuclearisation.

In an interview with the New York Times, 5149 CEO Kwak Hyeon-ju said she wanted the masks to celebrate the "once in a lifetime" Korean summits held earlier this year.

Kim has led North Korea since the death of its former dictator, his father Kim Jong-il, in 2011.

The country's communist regime has been criticised by the UN and human rights groups for "systematic, widespread and gross human rights violations".

According to reports, the skincare products were soon pulled in some stores amid widespread criticism.

(With inputs from agencies)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Kim Jong-Un Seoul Masks International

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 23% Newly Elected MLAs In Rajasthan Have Criminal Cases Against Them
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters