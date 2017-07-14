'Kill Them. They Are Muslims': Family of 10 Beaten With Iron Rods Inside Train

Barely a month after 16-year-old Junaid Khan was lynched to death on board the Mathura-bound train when he and his brothers were returning home from Delhi, another incident of violence has surfaced the rounds.

A Muslim family of 10 including women, children, elders and a handicapped teenager were assaulted and beaten with iron rods and sticks by a mob on Wednesday evening, reports Times Now.

According to the report, the incident took place on the Shikohabad-Kasganj passenger train when the family was on its way back from attending a marriage ceremony. The family was attacked by a mob of 30-35 people who broke down the emergency window of the train and also reportedly hurled abuses at them and screamed 'Kill them. They are Muslims.'

The family have also alleged the mob of groping the women, tearing their blouses and salwars and snatching their jewelry.

An FIR has been lodged under IPC section 395 and based on the video of the incident, special operation group and other police teams have detained three men and are questioning them, the report adds.

The incident comes in the wake of growing intolerance and violence towards the Muslim community, amidst the intensified approach by the central government to ban cow slaughter in the country.

In a separate incident, a man was thrashed by locals in Nagpur's Bharsingi area on suspicion of carrying beef on Wednesday. The man was later identified as a BJP worker who claimed that the meat he carried was mutton and not beef. The meat sample has reportedly been sent for forensic analysis.

The attack comes barely two weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned violence in the name of cow protection.

"Killing people in the name of 'Gau Bhakti' is not acceptable. This is not something Mahatma Gandhi would approve," PM Modi had said during his speech to mark the centenary of the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on June 29.