Advertisement
Friday, Nov 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Key To A Startup’s Success And Sustained Growth

Smart use of technology can leave a huge impact in a highly competitive market. Startup brands must be deeply rooted in data analysis and technology to gain an edge.

Key To A Startup’s Success And Sustained Growth

Trending

Key To A Startup’s Success And Sustained Growth
outlookindia.com
2021-11-19T10:05:32+05:30
Saurabh Pacheriwal Anushree Pacheriwal

Saurabh Pacheriwal

More stories from Saurabh Pacheriwal
View All

Published: 19 Nov 2021, Updated: 19 Nov 2021 10:05 am

Innovation and startups help promote the country’s economy as a key engine of economic growth. The innovation cycle is accelerating, and talented entrepreneurs are ready to take charge and invent the next ground-breaking technology. Raising funds, finding talent, acquiring customers, meeting regulatory requirements and other management initiatives takes time but is also very important for maximizing business success. Lacking the required smart growth strategy can make a startup go haywire. A startup needs to have a clear roadmap so that it stays on the right track on the road to success.  

Here are some valuable tips to help you avoid common mistakes and optimize your market approach.  

Build a strong and unique brand:

A brand is more than just your logo. Your website, social media, tagline, etc. are manifestations of your brand. Your ‘real’ brand is the way people react and interact with your brand, the emotional and psychological connections they make. A brand inspires and unites everyone with a common cause. Before entering the market, it should already be a part of a culture, value and mentality. A startup brand must be unique in order to solve the problems of the target market. It must have a purpose, and only in this way can it become a recipe of success. 

 

Be experiential:  

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

Tap into sensorial experiences to build emotional connections and engagement. With more consumers looking to focus inwards and immerse in self-reflection, it will be more important than ever to provide mindful resources and sensorial features that can help customers emotionally engage with your brand. 

 

Be consistent: 

A brand’s perception that consumers build is based on the expectations they have of your brand. If your brand is unpredictable and your voice is inconsistent, it will have an adverse effect. The visual identity and experience of the brand must be consistent enough to facilitate recognition. 

 

Leverage technology: 

As life moves online and also become more stressful, brands can connect with customers in new ways. Smart use of technology can leave a huge impact in a highly competitive market. Startup brands must be deeply rooted in data analysis and technology in order to gain an edge over other brands. As the experience economy evolves, engaging with consumers must be about more than just fun–you need to understand how they want to feel. Understanding what their perception about the brand is and how you are leveraging it.  

 

Use data to your advantage: 

Data can simplify your business and let you understand your risks. It can help you connect the dots and create a reliable 360-degree strategy for your business. Personalized customer experience and simplified operations with the help of insights gained by data can help you distinguish yourself from others. 

 

Go beyond social: 

Social media has more to it than just posting, likes, and followers. The algorithms behind it can help you translate your insights into actions that will ultimately help make a bigger impact on your business. Just as compelling storytelling can help you solve many problems, allowing you to determine the right time to initiate new things and whether your audience is ready for it or not.  

 

Expand your reach: 

Once your brand has started moving forward on a track you want it to, don’t just sit around and wait for a hiccup to happen just because everything is going smoothly. Just like the natural world, your system should be able to adapt to changing needs, replenish their own resources and work interconnectedly with other systems. Keep up with what the consumers want and need, and be aware of what they are saying about your service or product or brand. Make sure to reinvent yourself if necessary. Continue to grow and expand. Provide something new on top of your current services or products. Pay special attention to how relevant you are to the consumer. Transition product strategy into mission strategy and present the consumers with a holistic brand mission that leaves the world better and eclipses your industry, product and consumer. 

 

Go worldwide: 

In our increasingly globalized economy, startups have already begun to assess the potential of international markets at an early stage. With the help of cloud technology, it is now possible to connect global consumers and reach global markets easily. Increasing business in the international market segment helps significantly increase the brand's influence and potential. Although there may be some challenges that need to be evaluated, especially for brands that are still in the growth stage, globalization does offers huge opportunities. 

 

The authors are co-founders of Gemius Design Studio. 

DISCLAIMER: Views expressed are the author's own, and Outlook Money does not necessarily subscribe to them. Outlook Money shall not be responsible for any damage caused to any person/organisation directly or indirectly.

Tags

Saurabh Pacheriwal Anushree Pacheriwal start ups, entrepreneurs, business Startups Technology Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Five Things To Consider Before Taking A Gold Loan

Five Things To Consider Before Taking A Gold Loan

Covid-19 Led To Financial Crisis Among 81% Of Indian Employees: Report

Supreme Court Allows Govt To Sell Hindustan Zinc Stake In Open Market, Says Vedanta

Hindalco Industries Arm Completes Acquisition Of Ryker Base's 5.2 Crore Shares For Rs 167 Crore

Single Day's Loss Not Equivalent To Whole Picture: Paytm Founder On Stock Market Debut

RBI Working Group Suggest Enhanced Data Localisation, Dedicated SROs To Combat Digital Lending Fraud

Why SEBI Wants To Control The Way IPO Proceedings Are Used By Companies

Flawed Business Model Or Bad Timing: Why Paytm Failed To Impress Investors On Listing Day?

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Herald New Era With Five-Wicket T20 Win Vs New Zealand

India Herald New Era With Five-Wicket T20 Win Vs New Zealand

Dani Alves Insisted On Returning To Help Barcelona Recover

Dani Alves Insisted On Returning To Help Barcelona Recover

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

Highway To The Skies

Highway To The Skies

Advertisement

More from Business

80% Global Indians Investing In India, Says HSBC Report

80% Global Indians Investing In India, Says HSBC Report

Rupee Settles 4 Paise Higher At 74.24 Against Dollar On Thursday

Rupee Settles 4 Paise Higher At 74.24 Against Dollar On Thursday

CBDT Processes Refunds Worth Rs 1.19 Lakh Crore To 1.02 Crore Taxpayers

CBDT Processes Refunds Worth Rs 1.19 Lakh Crore To 1.02 Crore Taxpayers

Google Pay To Be Available In 'Hinglish', Notifies Other India-Centric Innovations

Google Pay To Be Available In 'Hinglish', Notifies Other India-Centric Innovations

Read More from Outlook

Centre Has Decided To Repeal Three Farm Laws: PM Modi

Centre Has Decided To Repeal Three Farm Laws: PM Modi

Outlook Web Desk / Goal of three farm laws was to empower farmers, especially small farmers, said PM Modi while addressing the nation.

Salman Khurshid: I Don't Accept Hindutva But Hinduism Is A Beautiful Religion

Salman Khurshid: I Don't Accept Hindutva But Hinduism Is A Beautiful Religion

Preetha Nair / Though it is about SC verdict on Ayodhya, media is focusing only on one paragraph where I made a clear distinction between Hinduism and Hindutva, tells Salman Khurshid about his new book

Paine Quits As Australia Test Captain Amid Sexting Scandal

Paine Quits As Australia Test Captain Amid Sexting Scandal

Priya Nagi / Tim Paine had sent an image of himself along with a string of lewd messages to a co-worker in 2017, according to Cricket Australia.

Flawed Business Model Or Bad Timing; Why Paytm Failed To Impress Investors On Listing Day?

Flawed Business Model Or Bad Timing; Why Paytm Failed To Impress Investors On Listing Day?

Kundan Kishore / Paytm-owner One97 Communications India’s biggest initial public offering (IPO) failed to impress investors as Paytm shares listed at 9 per cent discount and closed at a price of Rs 1,560, 27.40 per cent below the offer price.

Advertisement