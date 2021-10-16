Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Kerala: Atleast 10 Missing In Kottayam As Torrential Rain Hits Hard, IAF Assistance Sought

Officials said landslides have been reported around the areas of Koottickal and Peruvanthanam--the two hilly areas falling under Kottayam and Idukki districts respectively.

Kerala: Atleast 10 Missing In Kottayam As Torrential Rain Hits Hard, IAF Assistance Sought
Representational Image | PTI

Trending

Kerala: Atleast 10 Missing In Kottayam As Torrential Rain Hits Hard, IAF Assistance Sought
outlookindia.com
2021-10-16T17:31:33+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 16 Oct 2021, Updated: 16 Oct 2021 5:31 pm

South and central Kerala on Saturday got inundated as torrential rain lashed many parts of the state. Some people are feared missing in the landslides that have been reported to occur in hilly areas bordering Kottayam and Idukki districts.

The intensity of the catastrophe prompted the state government to seek the assistance of the Army and Air Force for rescue operations.

The Chief Minister's Office has informed that help from the Air Force has been sought for rescue in the hilly areas bordering Kottayam and Idukki districts where landslides have been reported isolating a few families.

Officials said landslides have been reported around the areas of Koottickal and Peruvanthanam--the two hilly areas falling under Kottayam and Idukki districts respectively --and at least 10 people are feared missing in the incidents.

A defence spokesperson said the Indian Air Force and Indian Army stationed in Kerala have deployed their assets.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

"Mi-17 and Sarang Helicopters are already in standby mode to meet the requirements. All the bases under Southern Air Command have been put on high alert in view of the prevalent weather situation at Kerala", the spokesperson said in a statement.

"Indian Army has already deployed army personnel to the flood affected areas. One column consists of One Officer, 2 JCOs and 30 other ranks of army personnel already moved to Kanjirappally, Kottayam District from Pangode Military Station along with two Baut with OBM and other equipments under the leadership of Major Abin Paul."

She said the meeting with IAF and Army Officials with the state government authorities are still going on.

Earlier, Minister for Cooperation and Registration V N Vasavan said at least three houses have been washed away in Kottayam district and some people feared missing.

"At least four landslips have been reported from various parts of Kottayam district. We have sought the assistance of the Airforce to rescue people who are stranded in the Koottickal area. We have received information about some people missing and over 60 waiting to be rescued as water entered their homes," the Minister told PTI.

According to the latest update of the Indian Meteorological Department, the 'Red Alert' was sounded for six districts including Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad districts.

Kottayam and Pathanamthitta are the most affected districts in the state as of now due to heavy rains since Friday night.

Visuals have emerged on social media from various parts of Kottayam district, including a KSRTC bus stuck in flood water and locals rescuing passengers from it.

A CMO release said, "six teams of NDRF have been deployed in six districts--Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kottayam and Idukki. Two teams of Army have been directed to be deployed in Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam districts. Airforce has been requested to be on standby in case of any emergencies."

The CM also said a Red alert has been sounded for the dams under KSEB, including Kakki dam in Pathanamthitta, Sholayar in Thrissur, Kundala and Kallarkutti in Idukki.

A red alert has also been issued for Chulliyar dam in Palakkad and Peechi dam in Thrissur, which are under the irrigation department.

Revenue Minister K Rajan said a meeting will be chaired by the Chief Minister this evening in which all district collectors and other concerned officials will take part.

"All necessary precautions have been taken. We have asked the district collectors to issue warnings to people residing along the river banks," Rajan told PTI.

The India Meteorological Department has warned of widespread heavy rains in the state due to the Low Pressure area formed over the Arabian Sea and issued a Red Alert for five districts in the state.

Destruction of roads was reported in many places including in Kollam and Kottayam districts while severe waterlogging made life miserable in Kuttanad region, popularly known as the 'rice bowl' of the state spread in Alappuzha and Kottayam districts.

The water level is rising steadily in many rivers including Meenachil and Manimala in the district. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Kottayam Kerala Rain Heavy Rain Indian Air Force National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Parts Of MP, Predicts Thunderstorms, Lightning

IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Parts Of MP, Predicts Thunderstorms, Lightning

Sajad Lone Says He Has Arrived, Asks ‘Delusional People’ To Accept Reality

UP’s Special Power Thanas Help Curb Losses

Naveen Patnaik@76: The CM Who Never Lost an Election

Rohtang Tunnel Key To Boosting Polling Percentage in Lahaul-Spiti

The Five-Pointed White Star Of Dravid

PM Modi To Visit Kedarnath Again On Nov 5

King Jaichand Was A Brave Ruler, Not A Traitor: Rajput Community Leaders

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Chennai Super Kings Steamroll KKR To Win 4th IPL Title

Chennai Super Kings Steamroll KKR To Win 4th IPL Title

Painting Kashmir’s History: Project Vitasta

Painting Kashmir’s History: Project Vitasta

In The Eye Of The Storm: Up Close With The People Of Lakhimpur Kheri

In The Eye Of The Storm: Up Close With The People Of Lakhimpur Kheri

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Advertisement

More from India

Singhu Border Lynching: BJP Says ‘Anarchists’ Behind Farmer Protests Need To Be Exposed

Singhu Border Lynching: BJP Says ‘Anarchists’ Behind Farmer Protests Need To Be Exposed

'I Am A Full-Time And Hands On President': Sonia Gandhi To 'G-23' At CWC Meet

'I Am A Full-Time And Hands On President': Sonia Gandhi To 'G-23' At CWC Meet

Video Shows MP Pragya Thakur, Out On Bail On Medical Grounds, Playing Kabaddi

Video Shows MP Pragya Thakur, Out On Bail On Medical Grounds, Playing Kabaddi

CWC Meet Begins, Key Decisions On Party's Revamp, Election Of New Chief On The Cards

CWC Meet Begins, Key Decisions On Party's Revamp, Election Of New Chief On The Cards

Read More from Outlook

Kerala: Atleast 10 Missing In Kottayam As Torrential Rain Hits Hard, IAF Assistance Sought

Kerala: Atleast 10 Missing In Kottayam As Torrential Rain Hits Hard, IAF Assistance Sought

Outlook Web Desk / Landslides have been reported around the areas of Koottickal and Peruvanthanam, the two hilly areas falling under Kottayam and Idukki districts respectively.

'I Am A Full-Time And Hands On President': Sonia Gandhi To 'G-23' At CWC Meet

'I Am A Full-Time And Hands On President': Sonia Gandhi To 'G-23' At CWC Meet

Outlook Web Desk / She also asserted that every member of the party wants a revival of the Congress, but that requires unity and keeping the party's interests paramount.

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: All You Need To Know

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: All You Need To Know

Outlook Web Bureau / 16 teams are competing in the tournament with 12 taking part in the second stage. The final is scheduled for November 14.

Singhu Border Lynching: BJP Says ‘Anarchists’ Behind Farmer Protests Need To Be Exposed

Singhu Border Lynching: BJP Says ‘Anarchists’ Behind Farmer Protests Need To Be Exposed

Outlook Web Desk / BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya said ‘anarchists behind these protests in the name of farmers need to be exposed’.

Advertisement