﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Kerala Nun Rape: Bishop Franco Walks Out Of Jail, To Fly To Jalandhar

Kerala Nun Rape: Bishop Franco Walks Out Of Jail, To Fly To Jalandhar

Mulakkal was arrested on September 21 after three days of questioning. On September 24, he was sent to two weeks of judicial custody.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 October 2018
Kerala Nun Rape: Bishop Franco Walks Out Of Jail, To Fly To Jalandhar
File Photo
Kerala Nun Rape: Bishop Franco Walks Out Of Jail, To Fly To Jalandhar
outlookindia.com
2018-10-16T17:38:36+0530
Related Stories

Catholic Bishop Franco Mulakkal, arrested on September 21 on charges of raping a nun, walked out of the Pala sub-jail near Kottayam on Tuesday, a day after he was given bail by the Kerala High Court.

"He came out around 2 p.m." said Mulakkal's close associate P.C. George, an independent MLA. "He will fly back to Jalandhar in Punjab from Kochin," said George.

"I escorted him to his car, as there were hundreds of people who came to express their support to the bishop," said George.

"There were hundreds of his supporters, including several nuns and his well-wishers who conducted a small prayer session outside the jail," said George.

The bishop secured the bail with strict conditions that he should not enter Kerala, must surrender his passport and should appear before the police once in every two weeks.

Mulakkal was arrested on September 21 after three days of questioning. On September 24, he was sent to two weeks of judicial custody.

Mulakkal, who heads the Roman Catholic Diocese in Jalandhar, is the first bishop in the country to be jailed for rape.

(IANS)


sg/prs

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Bishop Franco Mulakkal Kerala Nun Rape Case Law & Legal National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Unable To Pay Maintenance Money To Ex-Wife, Man Leads Procession To Court Arrest
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters