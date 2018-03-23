The Website
Kerala: 22-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Stabbed To Death By Father Hours Before Her Wedding

In a suspected case of honour killing, the girl was stabbed over her demand for marriage with her boyfriend from a different caste.
Outlook Web Bureau
Representative Image
outlookindia.com
2018-03-23T14:00:26+0530

A 22-year-old girl was allegedly stabbed to death a day before her marriage, by her father in Kerala's Malappuram district on Thursday.

In a suspected case of honour killing, the girl was stabbed over her demand for marriage with her boyfriend from a different caste.

Against the father's will, the couple decided to tie the knots on Friday, after several mediation talks.

The father and the daughter had a verbal spat on Thursday, following which he stabbed her with a kitchen knife.

Though she was rushed to a nearby hospital, the girl succumbed to injuries.

The father is currently in police custody. (ANI)

Advertisement

