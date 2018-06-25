The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
25 June 2018 Last Updated at 9:38 pm National

Kashmir: Thousands Participate In Funeral Of Lashkar Commander Shakoor Ahmad Dar

He was killed along with an associate during a gunfight with the security forces in Qaimoh area of adjoining Kulgam district.
Outlook Correspondent
Kashmir: Thousands Participate In Funeral Of Lashkar Commander Shakoor Ahmad Dar
Video grab
Kashmir: Thousands Participate In Funeral Of Lashkar Commander Shakoor Ahmad Dar
outlookindia.com
2018-06-25T21:55:05+0530

Thousands of people on Monday participated in the last rites of militant commander Shakoor Ahmad Dar at his native Sopat-Tangpora village in Devsar area, around 70 km south of Srinagar.
He was killed in an encounter with the police and the army on Sunday. Shakoor was a commander of the LeT. Several terror-related cases were registered against Shakoor in different police stations of South Kashmir. He was involved in a number of other civilian atrocities and attack on security establishments in the area.

WATCH HERE:

Advertisement opens in new window

He was killed along with an associate during a gunfight with the security forces in Qaimoh area of adjoining Kulgam district. During the encounter, the security forces captured one militant alive.
A civilian was also killed when the security forces opened fire on protesters during the gunfight. The police said the protesters tried to disrupt the operation.
The civilian identified, Yawar Dar, sustained injuries in cross firing and was evacuated to the hospital for medical treatment however he succumbed to his injuries.
Separatists on Sunday called for a strike in Kashmir on Monday against the recent civilians' killings allegedly in the security forces firing.
The JRL (Joint Resistance Leadership), comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik, has called for a complete shutdown, a JRL spokesman said in a statement.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Correspondent Syed Ali Shah Geelani J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Lashkar-e-Taiba Separatism/Militancy/Insurgency National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Army Colonel JV Mahadik Dies In Accidental Fire In Kashmir
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Correspondent
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters