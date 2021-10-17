Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Kashmir LG Terminates Geelani’s Grandson Anees-Ul-Islam From Service

The government has so far dismissed over 20 employees from service on accusations of being a threat to the security of the State.

Kashmir LG Terminates Geelani’s Grandson Anees-Ul-Islam From Service
Anees-Ul-Islam, stands dismissed from service | File Photo

Trending

Kashmir LG Terminates Geelani’s Grandson Anees-Ul-Islam From Service
outlookindia.com
2021-10-17T12:57:42+05:30
Naseer Ganai
Naseer Ganai

Naseer Ganai

More stories from Naseer Ganai
View All

Published: 17 Oct 2021, Updated: 17 Oct 2021 12:57 pm

The government on Saturday evening dismissed two more employees from its services, including the grandson of late Hurriyat Conference leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, on charges of threat to security of the State. Geelani’s grandson Anees-Ul-Islam was posted as research officer in Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC).

“The Lieutenant Governor is satisfied after considering the facts and circumstances of the case, and on the basis of information available, that the activities of Anees-ul-Islam, research officer in Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre S/o Altaf Ahmad Shah R/o 119 MIG, Green Park, Bemina, Srinagar A/p Bachpora, Srinagar, are such as to warrant his dismissal from service,” reads the order issued by the General Administrative Department.

“The LG is satisfied under sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India that in the interest of the security of the State, it is not expedient to hold an enquiry in the case of Mr. Anees-ul-Islam… [etc],” the order says. “Accordingly, the LG hereby dismisses Mr. Anees-ul-Islam from service, with immediate effect.”

Like other cases, the government hasn’t given any explanation about the case, or presented a chargesheet, barring the plain order of dismissal from service.

A similarly worded order was also issued in the case of Farooq Ahmad Butt, teacher (RReT) in GMS Kathawa, Doda in Jammu division.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

Anees-ul-Islam was appointed as research officer in SKICC in 2016 during the BJP-PDP coalition government headed by then CM Mehbooba Mufti, while Butt was appointed on contract in 2005, which was regularised in 2010.

In May this year, the government set up a Special Task Force to identify and scrutinise cases of employees who are involved in cases that could pose a threat to the country’s security or anti-national activities. The General Administration Department constituted the STF under chairmanship of the additional director general of police (criminal investigation department), to scrutinise all cases of employees suspected of activities requiring action under the proviso (C) of Article 311(2) of the Constitution of India, under which, the government is empowered to terminate an employee without recourse to the normal procedure, if it is satisfied that his or her retention in public service is prejudicial to the security of the State.

The government has so far dismissed over 20 employees from service on accusations of being a threat to the security of the State. In September, it issued another order informing employees that they are “mandatorily required to maintain absolute integrity, honesty and allegiance to the Union of India and its Constitution and do nothing which is unbecoming of a government servant”.

The order says action will be initiated against government employees who fail to report relatives, persons sharing residential space or associates who are connected with any foreign government, associations, foreign nationals known to be directly or indirectly hostile to India’s national and security interests. It says action will be taken against employees in case they fail to report an unauthorised association with a suspected or known collaborator or employee of a foreign intelligence service.

Tags

Naseer Ganai Syed Ali Shah Geelani Anees-Ul-Islam Srinagar sayed geelani, hurriyat conference, kashmir Grandson Lieutenant Governor Jammu and Kashmir National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Naveen Patnaik's Birthday Gift: A Plot Of Land On The Moon

Naveen Patnaik's Birthday Gift: A Plot Of Land On The Moon

Delhi HC Refuses Man's Plea To Stop Paying For Son's Education After He Turned 18

Civilian Killings 'Conspiracy' To Defame Kashmiris: Dr Farooq Abdullah

Singhu Border Lynching Case: Accused Sent To Six Days Police Custody

Navjot Singh Sidhu Seeks Meeting With Sonia Gandhi, Pitches 'Punjab Model' Ahead Of Polls

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Arrives In Israel On His Maiden Visit

Congress Names Priyanka Gandhi As Party’s Face For Upcoming Uttar Pradesh Polls

Kerala Rains: 19 Killed As NDRF Teams Continue Rescue Operations, Amit Shah Assures Centre's Help

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Landslides in Kerala. Rescue Operations Underway

Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Landslides in Kerala. Rescue Operations Underway

Rhinoland Back In Business: Pobitora Sanctuary Reopens in Assam

Rhinoland Back In Business: Pobitora Sanctuary Reopens in Assam

Chennai Super Kings Steamroll KKR To Win 4th IPL Title

Chennai Super Kings Steamroll KKR To Win 4th IPL Title

2021–22 ISU Challenger Series - Asian Open Figure Skating Trophy

2021–22 ISU Challenger Series - Asian Open Figure Skating Trophy

Advertisement

More from India

Mamata Banerjee’s Comparison To ‘Goddess Durga’ Stirs Row In Goa

Mamata Banerjee’s Comparison To ‘Goddess Durga’ Stirs Row In Goa

Watch: Four Including A Cop Injured As Speeding Car Rams Into Durga Idol Procession In MP

Watch: Four Including A Cop Injured As Speeding Car Rams Into Durga Idol Procession In MP

Delhi Metro Commuters Can Now Enjoy Free High Speed Internet

Delhi Metro Commuters Can Now Enjoy Free High Speed Internet

Kerala Landslide: Eight People Dead So Far, Search For The Missing Continues

Kerala Landslide: Eight People Dead So Far, Search For The Missing Continues

Read More from Outlook

Priyanka Gandhi To Represent Congress In Upcoming Uttar Pradesh Polls

Priyanka Gandhi To Represent Congress In Upcoming Uttar Pradesh Polls

Outlook Web Desk / The party's newly-appointed election campaign committee chief P L Punia announced the decision on Sunday, saying Priyanka Gandhi is the most popular political figure in UP at present.

Kerala Rains: Death Toll Touches 19, Amit Shah Assures Help As Rescue Operations Continue

Kerala Rains: Death Toll Touches 19, Amit Shah Assures Help As Rescue Operations Continue

Outlook Web Desk / The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 11 teams for search, rescue and relief operations in the state following incessant flooding and landslides since Saturday.

Going By The Book? BCCI Invites Application For India Post After Dravid 'Deal'

Going By The Book? BCCI Invites Application For India Post After Dravid 'Deal'

PTI / It is a foregone conclusion that Dravid, who is currently heading the NCA, is set to take over unless something miraculous happens.

Kashmir LG Terminates Geelani’s Grandson Anees-Ul-Islam From Service

Kashmir LG Terminates Geelani’s Grandson Anees-Ul-Islam From Service

Naseer A Ganai / The government has so far dismissed over 20 employees from service on accusations of being a threat to the security of the State.

Advertisement