Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 07, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Kashmir Battles With Cold Wave As Temperature Falls Below Freezing Point

As per the official reports, Srinagar recorded a low of minus 1.4 degrees Celsius on Monday night, a plunge of four degrees from the previous night.

Kashmir Battles With Cold Wave As Temperature Falls Below Freezing Point
Kashmir Battles With Cold Wave As Temperature Falls Below Freezing Point | PTI

Trending

Kashmir Battles With Cold Wave As Temperature Falls Below Freezing Point
outlookindia.com
2021-12-07T20:38:10+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 07 Dec 2021, Updated: 07 Dec 2021 8:38 pm

The valley received a fresh pelt of snow as minimum temperature across Kashmir dipped below freezing point on Tuesday, after a day's respite from subzero temperatures, even as the weather office forecast possibility of a wet spell in the valley over two days from Wednesday.

Gulmarg resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district recorded a minimum temperature of minus 7 degrees Celsius, the officials said. They said the resort was the coldest recorded place in the valley.

Pahalgam, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 4.8 degrees Celsius, dropping more than five degrees.

Related Stories

How And Why An IIM-Ahmedabad Graduate Became ‘MBA Sabziwallah’ In Bihar

The minimum temperature in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of minus 1 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, recorded minus 0.2 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag recorded a low of minus 1.2 degrees Celsius.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

The MeT Office has further mentioned that there is a possibility of light rain or snow on Wednesday and Thursday at some places.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk India J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Gulmarg Winter Season Temperature Snowfall
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

Ashes 2021-22: Australia Upbeat Ahead Of Gabba Opener

Ashes 2021-22: Australia Upbeat Ahead Of Gabba Opener

Ashes 2021-22: England Prepare To Improve Record Down Under

Ashes 2021-22: England Prepare To Improve Record Down Under

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Explainer | Why A Democratic India Must Junk Draconian AFSPA

Explainer | Why A Democratic India Must Junk Draconian AFSPA

Ashutosh Sharma / Experts believe the AFSPA has caused more harm to the Indian State in insurgency-hit areas than mitigating problems. Here’s why.

Nagaland Ambush: Not Just AFSPA, It’s Time To Do Away With Most Special Laws

Nagaland Ambush: Not Just AFSPA, It’s Time To Do Away With Most Special Laws

Dilip Borah / It may be time for India to uphold human dignity, take a hard look at some of its regressive laws like AFSPA which includes Special Laws that authorises detention without trial.

Why England Are Resting James Anderson Vs AUS In 1st Ashes Test

Why England Are Resting James Anderson Vs AUS In 1st Ashes Test

Koushik Paul / The decision to rest Anderson at Gabba for the first Ashes 2021-22 Test is part of an English plan to keep the pace spearhead fresh for bigger challenges.

Why AFSPA In Jammu And Kashmir Is Not Just A Defence Act

Why AFSPA In Jammu And Kashmir Is Not Just A Defence Act

Naseer A Ganai / Has the AFSPA become an ideological Act, a tool to revise Kashmir history? Many analysts believe so.

Advertisement