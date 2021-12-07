Kashmir Battles With Cold Wave As Temperature Falls Below Freezing Point

The valley received a fresh pelt of snow as minimum temperature across Kashmir dipped below freezing point on Tuesday, after a day's respite from subzero temperatures, even as the weather office forecast possibility of a wet spell in the valley over two days from Wednesday.

Gulmarg resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district recorded a minimum temperature of minus 7 degrees Celsius, the officials said. They said the resort was the coldest recorded place in the valley.

Pahalgam, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 4.8 degrees Celsius, dropping more than five degrees.

The minimum temperature in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of minus 1 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, recorded minus 0.2 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag recorded a low of minus 1.2 degrees Celsius.

The MeT Office has further mentioned that there is a possibility of light rain or snow on Wednesday and Thursday at some places.

(With PTI Inputs)